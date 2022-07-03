FIH Women's World Cup 2022: India squad, India vs England schedule, timings, live streaming details

The Savita Punia-led Indian women's hockey team, brimming with confidence after a remarkable season so far, are all set to will kickstart their 2022 FIH Women's World Cup campaign.

India will face England in their opening clash at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen today (July 3). The Hockey World Cup will take place in the Netherlands and Spain from July 1-17.

England have dashed India's hopes of finishing with a medal on several occasions at big events. They beat India in the bronze match last year at the Tokyo Olympics.

The English team are ahead in head-to-head encounters with three wins and one loss in seven matches. The other three ended in draws.

However, according to Indian skipper Savita Punia, they are ready for the challenge. Ahead of their World Cup campaign, she said:

"Even though as a team, we will be focused on our own performances, England and India have faced off in some very close encounters and undoubtedly a rivalry has developed over the past three-four years in particular."

Punia further added:

"The only aim for us right now is to get on to a good start in the tournament and the team is 100 per cent ready."

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: India squad

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (c), Bichu Devi Kharibam;

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vc), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita;

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete;

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi.

Replacement Players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari.

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: India vs England

The Indian women's hockey team have been placed alongside England, New Zealand and China in Pool B.

Match 1: India vs England

Date: July 3, 2022 Timings: 8:00 pm IST

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: Streaming details

All the 2022 FIH Women's World Cup matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 . Matches will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

