FIH Women's World Cup 2022: India squad, India vs New Zealand schedule, timings, live streaming details

The Savita Punia-led Indian women's hockey team will take on New Zealand in their third Pool B match of the ongoing 2022 FIH Women's World Cup at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on July 7 (Thursday).

India played out a draw in their first two Pool B matches. They secured a 1-1 draw against England and China on July 3 and 5 respectively.

Experienced Indian forward Vandana Katariya delivered on both occasions, being the only goal-scorer for the team so far. She will hope to continue her good form and keep her side in the World Cup contest.

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: India squad

Here's the full India squad for the ongoing FIH Women's World Cup 2022:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (c), Bichu Devi Kharibam;

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vc), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita;

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete;

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi.

Replacement Players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari.

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: Indian women's hockey fixtures

The Indian women's hockey team has been placed alongside England, New Zealand and China in Pool B.

Here's India's Pool B schedule:

Match 1: India vs England (Draw)

Date: July 3, 2022 Timings: 8:00 pm IST

Match 2: India vs China (Draw)

Date: July 5, 2022 Timings: 8:00 pm IST

Match 3: India vs New Zealand

Date: July 7, 2022 Timings: 11:00 pm IST

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: Streaming details

All the 2022 FIH Women's World Cup matches are being telecast live on Star Sports 1. Matches are also available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Also read: "We will fight till the end" - Vandana Katariya and team all set for 2022 Commonwealth Games

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far