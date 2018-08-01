Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIH Women’s World Cup: India cruise into the quarter finals with 3-0 win over Italy 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Feature
101   //    01 Aug 2018, 00:18 IST


Enter caption

India beat Italy to progress into the quarterfinals of Women's World Cup

The Indian women’s team defeated Italy in the crossover match by 3-0 to move into the quarterfinals of FIH World Cup 2018 played at Lee Valley Stadium, London on Tuesday. It was a dominating performance by the Indian team who outplayed Italy in all departments and came out on a winning note.

In the first quarter, the Indian team started on an attacking note with an early penalty corner in the 8th minute but the ball went above the goal post. The next minute a great field by Lalremsiami gave India a 1-0 lead. The Indians continued to attack but the Italian defence was solid. Italians also made few moves but Indian defence was solid. At the end of first quarter, India led 1-0.

The second quarter saw the Indians attack more. In the 19th minute, Udita failed to score a one on one goal with Italian goalkeeper Chirico. Indians made aggressive moves but could not make use of them. Italians made good moves but the Indian defence was solid again. India still led 1-0 at the end of halftime.

In the third quarter, the Indian women’s continued their domination with a chance of open field goal by Navneet Kaur and earned a penalty corner in the 34th minute but could convert into a goal. India continued to dominate. In the final minute of the quarter, India earned one more penalty corner and a brilliant goal by Goyal gave India 2-0 lead. The umpire decided to review but the decision stood as a goal.

The Italians started the fourth quarter on a positive note with a penalty corner in the 46th minute but it was well saved by the Indian goalkeeper Savita. It was an aggressive performance by Italians who played fast-paced hockey but the Indian defence was solid. India earned a penalty corner in the 55th minute and great deflection shot by Vandana Katariya gave the Indians 3-0 lead. The Indians tried to score one more goal but was well saved by Chirico.

India won the match by 3-0. With this win, the Indian women’s team progressed into the quarterfinals. They will now play Ireland in the quarterfinals on 2nd August. In the first meeting, Ireland defeated India by 1-0.

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
I am ardent cricket fan and want to work with you
