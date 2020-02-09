Final Day Results: Hockey Haryana emerge champions of the 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (A Division)

Kollam (Kerala), 9 February 2020: Hockey Haryana beat Sports Authority of India 6-0 to emerge champions in the 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (A Division) on Sunday.

Manisha was the first to get on the score sheet for Haryana in the 19th minute. Annu (22’) soon followed as she increased the lead to 2-0. In the fourth-quarter, Haryana sealed the match with four more goals to take their tally to 6-0. Kajal (47’), Deepika (50’) and Usha (59’) joined the scorecard with a goal each. Devika Sen (60+’) joined the party after she hit the net from a penalty corner in the dying minutes.

In the match for the third/fourth place, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Hockey Maharashtra 2-1. Maharashtra initially took the lead in the second-quarter after Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (25’) found the back of the net. At the start of the third-quarter, Madhya Pradesh struck two successive goals through Jyoti Pal (31’) and Sadhna Sengar (33’) to earn the victory.