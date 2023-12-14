Five-Nations Hockey 2023:  Five Indian men's players to watch out for

The Five-Nations hockey tournament in Valencia, Spain will see the Indian men's hockey team locking horns with some of the best sides in Europe. The tournament will be played from December 15 to 22.

The Asian Games gold medalists, who have earned a berth for the 2024 Paris Olympics, will aim to try out a variety of combinations ahead of the biggest event of all which will be preceded by the FIH Pro League matches early next year.

While goalkeeper Suraj Karkera makes a comeback into the squad, players such as Akashdeep Singh, Jugraj Singh and Dilpreet Singh who failed to find a place in the Asian Games squad, will be keen to make a mark.

Coach Craig Fulton has also accommodated some exciting young talent in the form of Yashdeep Siwach and Karthi Selvam in the 24-member squad. India will be up against hosts Spain, Germany, France and Belgium.

Let's take a look at five players to watch out for in the Five-Nations hockey tournament.

#5. Akashdeep Singh - Midfielder returns to the team for 2023 Five-Nations hockey event

Akashdeep scores for India against the Netherlands in the 2018 WC quarter-final

The talismanic striker, who has in recent times donned the role of a withdrawn forward in midfield, is a player who can enthuse the galleries with his breathtaking goalscoring abilities.

The trademark tomahawk from the edge of the circle and the outrageous back-slip pass which Akashdeep Singh used to good effect at the 2018 Asian Games proved to be the nemesis for some of the best goalkeepers in the tournament.

Akashdeep Singh, who was part of the Indian outfit for the 2016 Rio Olympics did not feature in Graham Reid's bronze-medal-winning Indian team at Tokyo 2021 or Craig Fulton's side that won the Asian Games gold medal earlier this year.

The 29-year-old, who made his debut at the 2012 Champions Trophy in Australia, would like nothing better than to earn the confidence of the Indian think-tank in order to be considered for a place in the squad for the Paris Games.

The Five-Nations hockey tournament gives Akashdeep Singh just the right platform to showcase his talents ahead of the 2024 Olympics.

#4. Suraj Karkera - Back in the reckoning with Five-Nations hockey tournament comeback

Suraj Karkera joins Krishan Pathak (in pic) with Sreejesh as India's goalkeeping options in Velencia

Suraj Karkera, who was part of India's Commonwealth Games team in 2018, has since struggled to be a regular in the squad with Krishan Pathak joining PR Sreejesh as India's first-choice goalkeeping duo.

The 28-year-old, who performed goalkeeping duties when Sreejesh was rested at the 2018 Azlan Shah Cup, has waited patiently in the wings before being rewarded for his perseverance.

Karkera, who has been selected for the team to play the Five-Nations hockey tournament alongside Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak would be well aware that he could be called upon as a regular-choice goalkeeper in the not-so-distant future.

#3. Varun Kumar - Unassuming defender and key drag-flicker

Varun Kumar in action at the Tokyo Olympics

The unassuming defender, who performs his tasks near the backlines in a workmanlike manner, is now an integral part of the Indian squad. Varun Kumar's potent drag-flick skills only add to his repertoire.

It's no surprise then that the 28-year-old has 40 goals to his name while ably supporting Harmanpreet Singh in defence and also adding firepower to India's formidable PC battery.

Part of the squad that finished with an Olympic bronze a couple of years ago, Varun Kumar has also managed to remain injury-free for the most part and could well continue to be a vital cog in the wheel for Craig Fulton in Paris 2024.

Watch out for Varun Kumar when the Indians take the field at the Five-Nations hockey tournament.

#2. Amit Rohidas - India's go-to option in PC defence and offense

Amit Rohidas - India's go-to option for PC offense and defence

The Odisha player who had a reputation for losing his cool at vital moments - like when he picked up a yellow card at a crucial juncture during the 2018 Hockey World Cup quarterfinal - has now mellowed with time.

What hasn't changed, however, is Amit Rohidas' incredible ability to run down drag flicks by putting his body in the line of the onrushing ball.

One of the most fearless and efficient first-runners in world hockey, Amit Rohidas is just as good with his short corner executions, thus making him a near-indispensable unit of the men's team at the Five-Nations hockey tournament.

# 1. Harmanpreet Singh - World's top drag-flicker keen to keep going

Harmnapreet Singh has grown to become one of the best drag flickers in world hockey

Even as teams like the Netherlands, who once boasted legendary drag flickers such as Floris Jan Bovelander and Taeka Taekema struggle to find PC experts, India's Harmanpreet Singh now rules the short corner department.

Look out for the well-directed, thunderous aerials that make their way into the roof of the net, cleverly mixed up with some neat drag-flick grounders that beat the PC defence all ends up.

Harmanpreet Singh, who emerged as the highest goalscorer in two editions of the elite Hockey Pro League (2021-22 and 2022-23), was also the third-highest goalscorer at the Tokyo Olympics.

Despite a disappointing 2023 FIH World Cup campaign, Harmanpreet Singh continues to be the mainstay as far as India's scoring options are concerned ahead of yet another Olympic campaign.

Harmanpreet Singh will be one of the biggest names to watch out for in the 2023 Five-Nations hockey tournament.