Flashback Hockey: When India finished in the Top 8 for the last time at the FIH World Cup

Animesh Pandey FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 44 // 15 Jul 2018, 21:26 IST

FIH World Cup 1978 was the last time when the Indian Women's team finished in the top-8 of a World Cup (representational image)

1978, Madrid: The Spanish capital was host to a historic event. The third edition of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup was historic not only because it had completed two successful editions, but also because for the first time, both the editions of the FIH Hockey World Cup were being conducted in a single calendar year, as the Men's Hockey World Cup was also being hosted, though by a different city in a different country, i.e. Buenos Aires, Argentina.

This World Cup was a witness to two final episodes: this would be the first and the only time Belgium would climb the podium, and also, this was the last time Team India would even feature in the Top 8 of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup.

Group Stages: No change from a dreary 1976 edition:-

The group stage matches in 1978 edition were simply a re-run of the 1976 edition. No other team, except that of Japan, even posed a serious threat to the reigning champions and podium finishers in their respective groups.

West Germany and Belgium cruised into the semifinals with ease, and so did Netherlands and Argentina. In fact, the Netherlands and West Germany were the only teams who entered the semifinals without even conceding a single match to either a draw or a loss.

Compared to the previous edition held at West Berlin in 1976, Asia received more representation in this edition, with India and Japan have made the cut for the same. Sadly, however, none of them could make it beyond the group stage, and it would take another 24 years before an Asian team breaks into the semifinals and lands up on the podium

Team India at 1978 World Cup: A far cry from the fighting spirit of 1974

On the contrary, Team India was a far cry from the fighting tigers they were in the inaugural edition of the FIH World Cup. They lost two consecutive matches against Netherlands and Argentina and were forced to settle for a humiliating draw against a lowly ranked Canada. The only match they won was against Czechoslovakia, which India won by 1-0. This was just enough to place them in the 7th position. Sadly, this was the last time India ever finished in the top eight of the Women's Hockey World Cup, and it's been four decades since then.

Knockouts: Netherlands bounce back in style

Netherlands, who had missed the finals in 1976 edition, gave it their all to storm into their second finals since the 1974 edition. Defeating Belgium comprehensively by 6-0, they met West Germany, defending champions from the previous editions in the finals.

Giving West Germany no room for goals, Netherlands struck a solitary goal in the dying minutes of the game to clinch their second Women's Hockey World Cup ever.

On the other hand, Belgium, who had lost to the Netherlands in the semifinals, denied previous edition's runners-up Argentina even a podium finish, as they forced them to a goalless draw even after extra time, ending up joint third.