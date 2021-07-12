Indian women's hockey team are on a different level than they used to be, says former coach Neil Hawgood

Rio 2016 was a forgettable experience for the Indian women's hockey team. Having qualified for the event after 36 years, what followed was a nightmare. The team finished at the bottom of the points table and returned home to harsh criticism.

However, much has changed since the Rio debacle. India has qualified for a second consecutive Olympic Games, a first in history.

Read: Explained: Why Indian hockey teams will have 18 Olympians in a squad of 16 for Tokyo Olympics 2020

In the leadup to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 , the Indian team has been physically fitter, mentally stronger and strategically superior.

Former Indian women’s hockey team chief coach Neil Hawgood has analyzed the current Indian team well and has acknowledged their rise in stature.

"Sjoerd (Marijne) has done an amazing job in elevating the team’s level. The current team is mentally tougher than previous years. Earlier, if the team conceded an early goal, then it created a worrying situation which could lead to a heavy defeat. In a similar situation now, the team is calm and confident knowing that they can come back into any game. I am delighted to see that the team has kicked on and reached another level since my time,” Neil Hawgood told a Hockey India podcast.

Hawgood was India’s coach from 2012 to 2016, in two different stints. It was under his tutelage that India qualified for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

Also read: Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule: Women's Hockey fixtures, India opponents, TV and Live streaming details

After Hawgood took over, he felt the need for a long-term process and a change. While the infrastructure was in place, Hawgood was entrusted with the task of building a team for the future.

“When I was first appointed, I felt everything was in place in terms of structure to build upon. Our intention from the start was to build a team for the future. We never felt the need for an overhaul, but my team and I implemented minor changes,” the Australian said.

Indian women’s hockey team started changing for the better

One of the main changes Hawgood brought in was in the mentality of the players and the methods of training.

“I suppose the biggest change we made was in the way the team trains. Lots of players at the time would train through injuries to avoid losing their place in the team. Instead, we placed emphasis on rehab and taking time to heal so players could train at the highest level and not worry about being left out of the team because of injury. Our biggest success wasn’t changing the hockey; it was changing the training methods,” Hawgood explained.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has thrown everything out of gear, Hawgood feels India could benefit from the lack of tournaments in the run up to the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

“It’s going to be tough on the teams from the southern hemisphere like Australia, India and Argentina because they haven’t played much hockey recently. The European teams have all been playing regular test games amongst each other. So they have that match practice. On the other hand, they will have the surprise factor in their favor since no one will know what tactics these teams have been up to. Anything is possible in the first two games and any team can come out with a win,” Hawgood concluded.

Also read: The story of Udita Duhan: Handball's loss, hockey's gain

Edited by SANJAY K K