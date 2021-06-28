Tokyo Olympics 2020: Former Indian hockey captain Gurbux Singh talks about India's chances in Tokyo

Tokyo is hosting the Summer Olympics for the second time in its history. The last time the Olympics were held here was in 1964. It was a historic summer for hockey fans as Gurbux Singh led the Indian side that cruised past Pakistan to win gold at the quadrennial event. He also led India to a third-place finish in the 1968 Olympics.

It has been more than half a century since that incredible feat in Tokyo. The current Indian squad, led by Manpreet Singh, has the opportunity to repeat history in Japan next month when they participate in the Summer games in Tokyo.

Gurbux Singh believes the team is capable of recreating history by grabbing a place on the podium.

Dilip Tirkey: Debutants have to step up if the Indian Men's Hockey team wants a podium finish at Tokyo Olympics 2020

While speaking to Hockey India, Gurbux Singh reminisced about India's campaign at the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games, where they beat arch-nemesis Pakistan 1-0 in the final.

"I still remember - the Final was delayed because the Bronze medal match between Spain and Australia went into extra time and then sudden death. We were all warmed-up and waiting, as usual, there was so much tension that we were using the restroom every ten minutes. One could see players from both Pakistan and India going up and down the dressing room,"

Gurbux Singh further added that the pressure was in fact on the Pakistanis as they were the defending Champions.

"I believe they were more nervous than us. India didn't have anything to lose but the crown was at stake for them."

Indian Hockey Team 1964; Image Credit: Hockey India

The final was played in front of a jam-packed stadium in Tokyo. Recalling the win, Gurbux Singh summarized the match:

"We missed a few good chances when Haripal Kaushik slipped to the point of scoring and then Prithipal had a penalty corner in the second half, the shot hit their left full-back, Munir Dar, on the foot and we got a penalty stroke. Maninder Lal scored that goal. In the last five minutes Pakistan played well and for us, Lakshman saved two corners."

Gurbux Singh went on to add how the stadium erupted when the final whistle was blown.

"The last few minutes felt like the longest hours, it felt as though the clock had stopped. When the final whistle was blown, people jumped from the galleries (Milkha Singh, Raja Karni Singh and the whole Indian contingent) jumped into the ground and started doing the bhangra," Gurbux Singh added.

Reacting to the win, he added that he did not feel any rush of emotions as everything was drained out and he had worked for this moment for years.

"It was only when the Indian flag went up, the national anthem was played, and tears rolled down my cheeks. I think on that occasion it set in that we had won," he said.

Gurbux Singh on India's chances at the Tokyo Olympics

Gurbux Singh; Image Credit: Hockey India

When asked about India's chances this year, Gurbux Singh added:

"I wish them all the luck they have been doing well over the last few years and I hope and pray they go beyond the quarter-finals."

The two-time Olympic medalist expressed his dejection at the failure of Indian hockey teams in the quadrennial event since 1980. He said:

"India hasn't made the semi-finals since the 1980 Olympics. I was there in Sydney to watch the match; we lost a great chance when we drew with Poland. The same thing happened in Los Angeles when we couldn't get a draw or a win against Germany".

Gurbux Singh signed off by dismissing weather concerns:

"When we played the Olympics in Tokyo, it was in October, and it wasn't as humid but there was some rain. It was India and Pakistan who would end up having issues when it rained because we were never used to playing in the slush, but European countries were used to playing in the rain. However, this time the conditions in Tokyo will be challenging for European teams but it should not be an issue for India".

Edited by Diptanil Roy