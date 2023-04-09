Fourth Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Tournament 2023: Preview, Schedule and Where to Watch

The fourth Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Tournament commences on Monday, April 10 in Chandigarh. A total of 12 teams are divided across four groups of three each.

Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), CISF and Indian Air Force (AIF) are pitted in Pool A of the competition, while Indian Army, Punjab Police and Indian Railway are drawn in Pool B.

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF), Indian Navy and Indian Oil comprise Pool C. Meanwhile, Royal Air Force (UK), Chandigarh XI and RCF form Pool D in the 2023 edition of the Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Tournament.

Each team will play a couple of group games and the team finishing atop each group will make the semis. Four group-stage games will take place on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The semi-finals will take place on Friday (April 14), and the summit clash is scheduled on Saturday (April 15).

All games of the Fourth Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Tournament 2023 will take place at the Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium, 3 BRD, Air Force Station, Chandigarh.

The winners from the previous seasons are as follows:

2018: Punjab Police Hockey Team

2019: Integrated Coach Factory (Chennai)

2022: Hockey Team of the Indian Army

Fourth Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Tournament 2023: Groups

Pool A: Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), CISF & Indian Air Force (IAF)

Pool B: Indian Army, Punjab Police, Indian Railway

Pool C: Bangladesh Air Force (BAF), Indian Navy, Indian Oil

Pool D: Royal Air Force (UK), Chandigarh XI, RCF

Fourth Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Tournament 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, April 10

Pool A - Indian Air Force vs CISF, 8:00 am

Pool C - Indian Navy vs Indian Oil, 10:00 am

Pool B - Indian Army vs Punjab Police, 2:30 pm

Pool D - Royal Air Force vs RCF, 4:30 pm

Tuesday, April 11

Pool C - Indian Navy vs Bangladesh Air Force, 7:30 am

Pool A - CISF vs Sri Lanka Air Force, 9:30 am

Pool D - Chandigarh XI vs RCG, 2:30 pm

Pool B - Indian Railway vs Punjab Police, 4:30 pm

Wednesday, April 12

Pool A - Indian Air Force, Sri Lanka Air Force, 7:30 am

Pool D - Royal Air Force vs Chandigarh XI, 9:30 am

Pool C - Indian Oil vs Bangladesh Air Force, 2:30 pm

Pool B - Indian Army vs Indian Railway, 4:30 pm

Thursday, April 13

REST DAY

Friday, April 14

Semi-Final 1 - Winner of Pool A vs Winner of Pool D, 7:30 am

Semi-Final 2 - Winner of Pool B vs Winner of Pool C, 9:30 am

Saturday, April 15

Final - Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2, 4:00 pm

Fourth Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Tournament 2023: Live Streaming Details

There's no update yet about live streaming details of the Fourth Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial tournament 2023.

