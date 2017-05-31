From the dusty streets of Kurali to a biopic hero: India's new hockey star Harjeet Singh

Five months on from his biggest triumph in life, he is now a member of the new core under Roelant Oltmans.

“I don’t know what to say really. It’s an honour I suppose. Not everyone gets a biopic being made on him. I am humbled,” quips the soft-spoken Harjeet Singh. From a young boy in Punjab who continued to sneak out of his house and play at the Gopal Hockey Academy without the knowledge of his parents to one tasked with leading India forward, Harjeet Singh has come a long way.

Whilst Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic keeps on ticking all boxes at the box office, another one of a much smaller stature is set for release. “Harjeeta”, based on the life of India’s Junior World Cup winning captain Harjeet Singh is set to hit the screens today worldwide.

From the dusty streets of Kurali in Mohali district of Punjab to a biopic hero, the journey has certainly been worth watching.

Last year in December, a picture on social media of the 21-year-old broke the internet. It wasn’t the picture of wild celebrations or one of him dancing in the aisles (although there should be plenty). It was a picture the young teenager in his sleep with the Junior Hockey World Cup trophy in his arms.

The hard work had certainly paid and as much as it was a time for celebration, it was also a time of realisation of the dreams that youngsters like Harjeet had carefully weaved and had put their heart and soul into achieving. It was a picture of joy, of solace and of finding inner peace.

Extraordinarily, in 2016 hockey was the balm rather than the pain for India.

This is what Victory means.

Harjeet Singh after winning the #JuniorHockeyWorldCup .

May the passion live on. #DeshKiFeelpic.twitter.com/XHhe0YFhav — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2016

Whilst, we exulted in the win, the young but determined heart of young Harjeet wanted to move on. His journey was just beginning.

No promises to keep but miles to go

For Harjeet, there were no grand promises to keep but those he made to himself

It’s a fairly brisk afternoon at the SAI campus in Bangalore. And the youngster now looks totally in the midst of Oltmans’ plans – guiding the midfield in practice in the midst of stalwarts like Sardar Singh and captain Manpreet Singh.

The man who used to hide his face in order to continue his career in hockey in fear of people around his “muhalla” recognising him and telling his parents is now as prominent on the field as the sun in the sky – leading the Indian team forward with silky skills and precise passing.

For Harjeet, there were no grand promises to keep but those he made to himself. The son of a truck driver who once had to borrow hockey sticks to carry on his practice is now looking to lend some furrowed foreheads to the opponents on the grandest of stages.

Five months on from his “biggest triumph” in life, he is now a member of the “new core” under Roelant Oltmans and ready to put all those things in the past. The time for celebrating is over and alongside many senior figures in the midfield – the youngster has now been handed the challenge to take the reins in the most vital part of the field – this time on the senior stage.

“This has been a long process for me and everyone and around me. So, yes I am excited and yet I am careful that I keep my eyes open and learn more things from the seniors at the camp. Coach has put a lot of trust in me and that’s where I want to stand up to the expectations.”

Coming back from Sultan Azlan Shah Cup where the team blew hot and cold, the youngster who bagged the ‘Jugraj Singh Upcoming Player of the Year (Men-21)’ at the Hockey India Annual Awards last year, feels he is now, finally, getting at ease in the seniors set up and truly focusing on the road ahead.

“The (Junior) World Cup win really helped me get my confidence up. And with the appearance for the seniors, you can say that I have fulfilled a dream of mine.

“But I can’t just stop at that. One dream is fulfilled now. And I have a new one now (something he didn’t want to tell).

“The Asia Cup is coming round the corner and so is the World Hockey League. Right now, I just want to just keep playing well and improving with the team and hopefully get into the squad for the World Cup in 2018.”

Room for improvement

Harjeet became the first captain in the history of the game to lift the Junior World Cup on home soil

Back in December when Harjeet helped India script history at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Lucknow – becoming the first captain in the history of the game to lift the Junior World Cup on home soil, he lived his moment of joy. However, he always had his eyes focused on what was ahead.

For many youngsters, being drafted into the senior team and seeing their name in the papers can become the highlight of their career. However, it was evident that Harjeet understood that this was not the end of his journey—it was a new beginning.

“What’s life in the senior team like?”

Harjeet seemed surprised by the question, perhaps even confused. He looked at me and then looked away, smiling and shaking his head. For a moment, I felt a bit self-conscious, wondering if my question struck him as silly for some reason.

“It’s been everything I could have hoped for,” he said, simply. “My life here has been great. We get looked after and we are like a family here. Just being able to live my dream, play hockey for a living, being able to take care of my family; it’s been everything I expected.”

Indeed, for the youngster, life has been everything he expected – except for few moments where he thought the game was just a bit too much for him at this level.

“The pace of the game at the senior level was what took me aback. You know it’s relentless. You can’t slack off even for a second. Whether it be Japan or Australia, we have to be aware all the time.”

And the man is self-aware of his shortcomings. With coaches on the field, he is looking to get more purchase on his passes and off it, he is working with a sports scientist on strengthening his upper body.

A self-conscious man at the age of 21, Harjeet has certainly come a long way from the spry yet wiry youngster who lit up the hockey pitch in the Junior Nationals in 2012 and 2013 – helping Punjab to two memorable triumphs.

At the senior stage, there is no place to hide and this is as tough as it gets. And toughness is something that Harjeet has in abundance

These challenges now might seem to be a cakewalk compared to the arduous journey he has already endured. The route from the small village in Mohali to the Indian team is littered with dashed hopes and crushing pressure that many of Harjeet’s predecessors couldn’t navigate.

It’s been a year since Harjeet was given his chance in the senior team. In the last twelve months, or so his physical appearance has changed, albeit slightly. He has a bit more facial hair, a few more pounds of muscle, a couple more wrinkles and a demeanour that seems to be more confident and relaxed.

Through it all, he’s still slight in terms of physical stature, but a giant at heart.

Still ready to overcome any obstacle, hailing from Kurali in Punjab’s Mohali district and now playing at the biggest stages of World Hockey, some things never change.

