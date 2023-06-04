GBR vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Men's FIH Pro League – June 4, 2023

Great Britain (GBR) will be up against Belgium (BEL) in the 42nd match of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23. The London Stadium in Great Britain is all set to host this exciting clash on Sunday, June 4.

After winning two consecutive games, Great Britain succumbed to their first defeat of the home leg as they lost to India 4-2 in the penalty shootout. The hosts will be eager to make a strong comeback in their final home game as they are currently placed at the top of the points table with 26 points and a goal difference of +16.

Belgium, on the other hand, have now lost two consecutive games, including a humiliating 5-1 loss against India in the previous game. They will be looking to end the leg on a high as they are currently placed seventh in the points table with nine points and a goal difference of -4, having won three of their seven games so far.

Match Details

Match: Great Britain vs Belgium, Match 42, FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: June 4, 2023, at 5:10 PM IST

Venue: London, Great Britain

Squads to choose from

Great Britain

Oliver Payne, James Mazarelo, Toby Reynolds Cotterill, Calum Douglas, Yuvraj Bhuhi, Liam Sanford, Brendan Creed, Jack Turner, Timothy Nurse, Matthew Ramshaw, Nick Park, Scott Duncan, David Ames, Zachary Wallace, Jack Waller, David Goodfield, David Condon, James Albery, Stuart Rushmere, James Oates, Jacob Draper, James Gall, Harry Martin, Ian Sloan, Rhys Smith, Phil Roper, Edward Way, Tom Sorsby, Taylor Samuel, Nicholas Bandurak, Sam Ward, Rupert Shipperley, Will Calnan, Liam Ansell, Lee Morton, Peter Scott, Christoper Griffiths

Belgium

Vincent Vanasch, Loic van Doren, Simon Vandenbroucke, Boris Feldheim, Pierre De Gratie, Alexander Hendrickx, Loick Luypaert, Arthur van Doren, Arthur de Sloover, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Nicolas Poncelet, Maxime Van Oost, Augustin Raemdonck, Guillaume Van Marcke, Felix Denayer, John John Dohmen, Simon Gougnard, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas de Kerpel, Victor Wegnez, Anotoine Kina, Tobias Biekens, Arno Van Dessel, Dylan Englebert, Roman Duvekot, Cedric Charlier, Tom Boon, Sebastien Dockier, Florent van Aubel, Tanguy Cosyns, William Ghislain, Thibeau Stockbroekx, Tommy Willems, Nelson Onana, Jeremy Wilbers, Guillermo Hainaut, Thomas Crols, and Guillaume Hellin

Probable Playing XI

Great Britain

James Mazarelo, David Ames, Zachary Wallace, Jack Waller, Stuart Rushmere, Sam Ward, Rupert Shipperley, Phil Roper, Tom Sorsby, Timothy Nurse, Jacob Draper

Belgium

Loic van Doren, John John Dohmen, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas de Kerpel, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, William Ghislain, Loick Luypaert, Arthur de Sloover, Victor Wegnez, Arno Van Dessel, Tanguy Cosyns

GBR vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Men’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Loic van Doren, Loick Luypaert, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Brendan Creed, David Ames, Zachary Wallace, John John Dohmen, Gauthier Boccard, Sam Ward, Tom Boon, Jack Waller

Captain: Loick Luypaert, Vice-Captain: Sam Ward

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Loic van Doren, Loick Luypaert, Arthur de Sloover, Timothy Nurse, David Ames, Zachary Wallace, John John Dohmen, Gauthier Boccard, Sam Ward, Tom Boon, Rupert Shipperley

Captain: Zachary Wallace, Vice-Captain: Emmanuel Stockbroekx

