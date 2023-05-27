GBR vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Men's FIH Pro League – May 28, 2023

Great Britain (GBR) will be up against Belgium in the 39th match of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23. The London Stadium in Great Britain is all set to host this exciting clash on Sunday, May 28.

Great Britain had a fantastic start to the home leg as they thrashed the table toppers India 4-2 to claim the top spot in the points table. The game was evenly poised after the half time at 1-1, however, the home team turned things around in the second half to register a comfortable victory in the end.

Belgium, on the other hand, also had a positive start to their campaign as they secured a 2-1 victory against the table toppers India. They have moved to seventh place in the points table with nine points and a goal difference of +2, winning three of their five games so far.

Match Details

Match: Great Britain vs Belgium, Match 39, FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: May 28, 2023, at 5:10 PM IST

Venue: London, Great Britain

Squads to choose from

Great Britain

Oliver Payne, James Mazarelo, Toby Reynolds Cotterill, Calum Douglas, Yuvraj Bhuhi, Liam Sanford, Brendan Creed, Jack Turner, Timothy Nurse, Matthew Ramshaw, Nick Park, Scott Duncan, David Ames, Zachary Wallace, Jack Waller, David Goodfield, David Condon, James Albery, Stuart Rushmere, James Oates, Jacob Draper, James Gall, Harry Martin, Ian Sloan, Rhys Smith, Phil Roper, Edward Way, Tom Sorsby, Taylor Samuel, Nicholas Bandurak, Sam Ward, Rupert Shipperley, Will Calnan, Liam Ansell, Lee Morton, Peter Scott, Christoper Griffiths

Belgium

Vincent Vanasch, Loic van Doren, Simon Vandenbroucke, Boris Feldheim, Pierre De Gratie, Alexander Hendrickx, Loick Luypaert, Arthur van Doren, Arthur de Sloover, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Nicolas Poncelet, Maxime Van Oost, Augustin Raemdonck, Guillaume Van Marcke, Felix Denayer, John John Dohmen, Simon Gougnard, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas de Kerpel, Victor Wegnez, Anotoine Kina, Tobias Biekens, Arno Van Dessel, Dylan Englebert, Roman Duvekot, Cedric Charlier, Tom Boon, Sebastien Dockier, Florent van Aubel, Tanguy Cosyns, William Ghislain, Thibeau Stockbroekx, Tommy Willems, Nelson Onana, Jeremy Wilbers, Guillermo Hainaut, Thomas Crols, Guillaume Hellin

Probable Playing XI

Great Britain

James Mazarelo, David Ames, Zachary Wallace, Jack Waller, James Albery, Sam Ward, Rupert Shipperley, Phil Roper, Tom Sorsby, Timothy Nurse, Jacob Draper

Belgium

Loic van Doren, Nicolas Poncelet, Thibeau Stockbroekx, John John Dohmen, Nicolas de Kerpel, Arthur de Sloover, William Ghislain, Loick Luypaert, Victor Wegnez, Arno Van Dessel, Tanguy Cosyns

GBR vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Men’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Loic van Doren, Loick Luypaert, Arthur de Sloover, Timothy Nurse, Zachary Wallace, David Ames, Nicolas de Kerpel, Jacob Draper, Sam Ward, Rupert Shipperley, Thibeau Stockbroekx

Captain: Loick Luypaert, Vice-Captain: Sam Ward

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Loic van Doren, Loick Luypaert, Arthur de Sloover, Timothy Nurse, Zachary Wallace, James Albery, Nicolas de Kerpel, Jacob Draper, Sam Ward, Rupert Shipperley, Thibeau Stockbroekx

Captain: Zachary Wallace, Vice-Captain: Rupert Shipperley

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's GBR vs BEL Dream11 contest? Sam Ward Rupert Shipperley 1 votes