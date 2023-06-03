GBR vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Men's FIH Pro League – June 3, 2023

Great Britain (GBR) will lock horns with India (IND) in the 41st match of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23. This match will take place at the London Stadium in Great Britain on Saturday, June 3.

Great Britain have started the home leg on a high as they have registered dominating victories in both of their games so far. Following a 4-3 win over China, the hosts currently sit comfortably on top of the points table with 25 points and a goal difference of +16, having won six of their 10 games so far.

After losing back-to-back games, India made a stunning comeback as they thrashed Belgium with a massive 5-1 margin. They are currently placed just one place below their rivals with 22 points and a goal difference of +9, having won six of their 11 games so far.

Match Details

Match: Great Britain vs India, Match 41, FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: June 3, 2023, at 5:10 PM IST

Venue: London, Great Britain

Squads to choose from

Great Britain

Oliver Payne, James Mazarelo, Toby Reynolds Cotterill, Calum Douglas, Yuvraj Bhuhi, Liam Sanford, Brendan Creed, Jack Turner, Timothy Nurse, Matthew Ramshaw, Nick Park, Scott Duncan, David Ames, Zachary Wallace, Jack Waller, David Goodfield, David Condon, James Albery, Stuart Rushmere, James Oates, Jacob Draper, James Gall, Harry Martin, Ian Sloan, Rhys Smith, Phil Roper, Edward Way, Tom Sorsby, Taylor Samuel, Nicholas Bandurak, Sam Ward, Rupert Shipperley, Will Calnan, Liam Ansell, Lee Morton, Peter Scott, Christoper Griffiths

India

RP Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Mandeep Mor, Jarmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Sanjay, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Lalit Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi, Rajkumar Pal, Gurjant Singh, and Simranjeet Singh.

Probable Playing XI

Great Britain

James Mazarelo, David Ames, Zachary Wallace, Jack Waller, James Oates, Sam Ward, Rupert Shipperley, Phil Roper, Tom Sorsby, Timothy Nurse, Jacob Draper

India

RP Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh.

