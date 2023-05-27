GBR vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Men's FIH Pro League – May 27, 2023

Great Britain (GBR) and India (IND) are all set to square off against each other in the 38th match of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23. The London Stadium in Great Britain will be hosting this exciting clash on Saturday, May 27.

Great Britain will be eyeing a place at the top of the points table in their opening fixture of the leg. The team is currently placed comfortably in the second place with 19 points and a goal difference of +12, having won four of their eight games so far.

A lot of onus will be on the likes of Zachary Wallace and Sam Ward to step up and help the team get off to a winning start.

India, on the other hand, did not have a great start to the new leg as they suffered a close 2-1 loss against Belgium in their opening fixture. The game was heading towards a 1-1 draw after the third quarter, however, the Indian team conceded a goal in the dying moments of the game to eventually lose the game 2-1.

Match Details

Match: Great Britain vs India, Match 38, FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: May 27, 2023, at 5:10 PM IST

Venue: London, Great Britain

Squads

Great Britain

Oliver Payne, James Mazarelo, Toby Reynolds Cotterill, Calum Douglas, Yuvraj Bhuhi, Liam Sanford, Brendan Creed, Jack Turner, Timothy Nurse, Matthew Ramshaw, Nick Park, Scott Duncan, David Ames, Zachary Wallace, Jack Waller, David Goodfield, David Condon, James Albery, Stuart Rushmere, James Oates, Jacob Draper, James Gall, Harry Martin, Ian Sloan, Rhys Smith, Phil Roper, Edward Way, Tom Sorsby, Taylor Samuel, Nicholas Bandurak, Sam Ward, Rupert Shipperley, Will Calnan, Liam Ansell, Lee Morton, Peter Scott, Christoper Griffiths

India

RP Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Mandeep Mor, Jarmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Sanjay, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Lalit Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi, Rajkumar Pal, Gurjant Singh, Simranjeet Singh

Probable Playing XI

Great Britain

Oliver Payne, Liam Sanford, Brendan Creed, Timothy Nurse, David Ames, Zachary Wallace, Jack Waller, James Albery, Nicholas Bandurak, Sam Ward, Rupert Shipperley

India

Krishan Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Gurinder Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh

GBR vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Men’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Oliver Payne, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Liam Sanford, Brendan Creed, Zachary Wallace, David Ames, Mandeep Singh, Hardik Singh, Rupert Shipperley, Sam Ward

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Sam Ward

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Oliver Payne, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Liam Sanford, Brendan Creed, Zachary Wallace, James Albery, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rupert Shipperley, Sam Ward

Captain: Zachary Wallace, Vice-Captain: Mandeep Singh

