Germany knocks out India in FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup semi-final with a 4-1 win

India's hopes of winning the men's junior World Cup title were dashed after a 4-1 defeat to Germany in the first semi-final in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, December 14.

The Germans took the lead in the eighth minute bypouncing on Uttam Singh's poor turnover in the opposition's half and then launching a counter-attack. Liam Holdermann dribbled past two Indian defenders which led goalkeeper Mohith HS to vacate the goal post and close down the angle.

Aron Flatten attempted to convert a rebounded shot but was denied on the line. Ben Hasbach then tapped in the loose ball just from near the goalpost to put his side on the board. India lost their only referral of the game to challenge the goal, rubbing salt into their wounds.

With just four minutes to go into the first quarter, substitute Sudeep Chirmako fired one past German goalkeeper Onyekwue Nnaji after a deflection from a German player's foot though the umpire continued play, and the scores were leveled at 1-1 in the first quarter.

And jusy when it seemed that the second quarter would end goalless, the Germans were awarded their first penalty corner in the dying minutes after Amandeep Lakra illegally closed in on the German player in contact with the ball.

Though the hooter went off, the Germans managed to double the lead with Hasbach once again appearing on the scoresheet and the six-time junior world champions regained the lead.

Germans add two more to India's woes

India pressed hard in the third quarter to leave no room for Germany for an entry around their goalpost. But Germany still earned their second penalty corner of the evening and drag-flicker Paul Glander beat Vishnukant's stick to put it on top of the corner. A 3-1 deficit was going to be tough to overcome and India's failure to convert 12 penalty corners only complicated the situation.

Sperling Florian's persistence to hit over Mohith's head for the fourth goal, despite his shot getting rebounded on the first attempt, meant India's slim chances of a comeback were all but over with just two minutes left on the clock.

Germany have thus entered their ninth World Cup final in the junior men's biennial event. India hasn't won the event since 2016 and this was a golden opportunity.