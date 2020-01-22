Good to start season against tough teams, says Rani ahead of team's departure

Indian Women's Hockey Team

Bengaluru, 22 January 2020: With a vision to up their performance this Olympic year, the Indian Women's Hockey Team left for Auckland, New Zealand, their first tour of the season, on Wednesday from Bengaluru. The team led by Rani and vice-captained by Savita will take on the hosts in four matches and also play against Great Britain's National Squad in their 10-day tour that ends on 5 February 2020.

"We look forward to playing against higher ranked teams like New Zealand (World No.6) and Great Britain (World No.5). This is our first Tour of the season so naturally we want to do well as it will give us a good boost in our Olympic preparation. A good start against tough teams will matter a lot," stated Captain Rani.

India will play New Zealand Development squad on 25 January, followed by two matches against New Zealand National Team on 27 and 29 January. They next play Great Britain on 4 February followed by another match against hosts New Zealand.

"While we have done well in the past against Great Britain, New Zealand is one team we look forward to do well against. They play tough, attacking hockey and they will be quite challenging," she added.

Rani further said that the team feels Analytical Coach Janneke Schopman's experience will help the team immensely in their Olympic Year. "I think it's fantastic that she has joined our camp. We are excited to work with her and she knows our team well," Rani signed off.