GBR-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Women’s FIH Pro League – April 28th, 2023

Great Britain Women (GBR-W) will square off against Australia Women (AUS-W) in the 34th match of the Women’s FIH Pro League. The match will take place at the Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium in Christchurch on April 28.

Great Britain Women are coming off a disappointing 2-0 defeat against the hosts New Zealand in the previous game. The team will be looking for a turnaround in this game as they are currently placed seventh in the points table with six points and a goal difference of -8.

Australia Women, on the other hand, registered a convincing 2-1 victory over New Zealand in a nail-biting encounter. The team will be looking to get closer to the top spot as they are currently placed second in the points table with 18 points and a goal difference of +5.

Match Details

Match: Great Britain Women vs Australia Women

Date & Time: April 28, 2023, at 10:40 AM IST

Venue: Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch

Squads to choose from

Great Britain Women

Maddie Hinch, Charlotte Watson, Grace Balsdon, Elizabeth Neal, Giselle Ansley, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Fiona Burnet, Shona McCallin, Holly Hunt, Laura Unsworth, Sarah Jones, Fiona Crackles, Hannah Martin, Lily Owsley, Amy Tennant, Sarah Robertson, Miriam Pritchard, Jo Hunter, Anna Toman, Darcy Bourne, Tessa Howard, Jennifer Eadie, Alexandra Malzer, Sophie Hamilton, Olivia Hamilton, Peel Flora, Martha Taylor, Llily Walker, Kate Axford, Elena Rayer, Isabelle Petter, Sabbie Heesh, Amy Costello

Australia Women

Aleisha Power, Penny Squibb, Renee Taylor, Grace Young, Georgia Wilson, Harriet Shand, Hannah Callum Sanders, Maddison Brooks, Claire Colwill, Shanea Tonkin, Abigail Wilson, Amy Lawton, Mariah Williams, Grace Stewart, Meg Pearce, Ambrosia Malone, Rebecca Greiner, Maddy Fitzpatrick, Smith Maddison, Kaitlin Nobbs, Jane Claxton, Courtney Schonell, Jocelyn Bartram, Brooke Peris, Stephanie Kershaw, Zoe Newman, Greta Hayes, Aisling Utri, Rachel Frusher, Savannah Fitzpatrick, James Carly, Josie Lawton, Pippa Morgan, Annie Gibbs, Georgina Morgan, Tatum Stewart, Karri Somerville, Rene Hunter, Olivia Downes, Alana Kavanagh, Hannah Astbury, Alice Arnott, Morgan Gallagher

Probable Playing XI

Great Britain Women

Maddie Hinch, Grace Balsdon, Giselle Ansley, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Shona McCallin, Holly Hunt, Sarah Jones, Fiona Crackles, Hannah Martin, Lily Owsley, Sarah Robertson

Australia Women

Aleisha Power, Penny Squibb, Renee Taylor, Grace Young, Georgia Wilson, Harriet Shand, Hannah Callum Sanders, Maddison Brooks, Claire Colwill, Shanea Tonkin, Abigail Wilson

GBR-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Women’s FIH Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sbbie Heesh, Giselle Ansley, Penny Squibb, Renee Taylor, Maddy Fitzpatrick, Amy Lawton, Harriet Shand, Tessa Howard, Ambrosia Malone, Claire Colwill, Hannah Martin

Captain: Penny Squibb, Vice-Captain: Ambrosia Malone

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sbbie Heesh, Giselle Ansley, Penny Squibb, Renee Taylor, Grace Young, Amy Lawton, Tessa Howard, Ambrosia Malone, Claire Colwill, Hannah Martin, Rebecca Greiner

Captain: Renee Taylor, Vice-Captain: Amy Lawton

