Gurjit Kaur's last minute goal gives Indian Women's Hockey Team a 2-1 win over Great Britain

Marlow, England, September 27: The Indian Women's Hockey Team recorded a brilliant 2-1 come-from-behind victory over the hosts Great Britain to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

In a highly attritional first quarter, neither team managed to break the deadlock. Despite attacking efforts from both sides it was the two defenses that stood out, holding fort to ensure the scoreboard was untouched at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, India took control of the game and won a couple of Penalty Corners in the opening minutes forcing smart saves from Maddie Hinch. Soon enough it was Great Britain's turn but in India's goal Savita pulled off a smart save to deny their opponents an opener. The two teams went into half-time locked in a goalless stalemate.

India controlled the action in the third quarter but despite multiple circle penetrations, Great Britain’s defense held strong to deny an opener.

Great Britain broke through first in the final quarter, with Emily Defrond scoring in the 46th minute to give them the lead. Despite going down India kept up the pressure and soon reaped the dividends, Sharmila Devi carrying out a superb goal to level the scores.

With 48 seconds of the game to play, India won a Penalty Corner and this time Gurjit slotted the ball home to give India a much-deserved win.

The second match of the series will be played on Sunday, September 29 at 2000 hrs IST.