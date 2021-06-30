Hardik Singh: Carrying on a hockey family legacy

The Indian men’s hockey team enter the Tokyo Olympics with a lot of expectations. Bearing the brunt of it is never easy, especially when a medal has eluded the Indian hockey team for four decades.

For midfielder Hardik Singh, the expectations have been huge, more so when he has a family legacy. Coming from a family where many have played hockey for the country, Hardik Singh has made sure he is not weighed down by expectations.

His grandfather Preetam Singh Ray was a hockey coach, while father Varinderpreet Singh played for India. His paternal uncle is Jugraj Singh, who was renowned for his drag flicking skills, while his aunt Rajbir Kaur and uncle Gurmail Singh have both donned Indian colors.

His uncle Gurmail Singh was part of the victorious Indian team when they won the gold medal at the 1980 Olympics and Hardik Singh knows a fitting tribute to his family’s legacy would be winning a medal.

“I will give my 100% to carry on with my family's legacy and make the whole country proud,” Hardik Singh told Hockey India.

It was no surprise to see Hardik take to hockey in his formative years. His grandfather used to be a hockey coach in the Indian Navy and it was from him that Hardik Singh picked up the game. His grandfather helped him understand the basics and Hardik Singh started enjoying the game.

The versatile midfielder, who has been a regular on the team since the Hockey World Cup in 2018, said his journey is different to that of his teammates. He said that although he comes from a family with a rich hockey history, it wasn’t easy for him to break into the team.

“Some may think that I have had an easy ride, but that's not the case. I am from Khusropur village near Jalandhar in Punjab. I was very lucky to be part of a family where hockey was in our DNA. I was very fortunate to be around so many hockey players, I always got advice from all corners of the house and my family has had a huge impact on my career,” Hardik Singh said.

Hockey career almost ended before it even started

Hardik Singh rates his uncle Jugraj Singh as one of the best influences of his career. He was on the verge of giving up the sport when opportunities at the junior level became scarce.

Hardik contemplated playing as a professional hockey player in the Dutch League in 2017. But a motivational session with Jugraj created an impact on Hardik and he started focusing on getting selected for the Indian team again.

"As a 14-year-old player, I moved to Mohali Hockey Academy for further training and quickly rose through the ranks. I also represented India in the sub-junior category, however, opportunities at the top level never came my way. In 2017, I was on the verge of giving up my dream of playing for India and almost decided to move to the Netherlands. But my uncle, Jugraj Singh, made me rethink my decision. Jugraj Paaji has been a huge influence in my life. He has mentored me in every part of my life and continues to do so," Hardik said.

"After his suggestions, I put in more blood, sweat, and hard work. And finally, my hard work paid off as I was included in the core probable for the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy after winning the Player of the Series at a domestic tournament in Mumbai. Then the 2018 World Cup happened which was like a cherry on top," he concluded.

