Harmanpreet Singh scores a double in India's 3-2 win against Belgium

Harmanpreet Singh (34', 38') and Ramandeep Singh (49') score in Indias first win at the 3 Nations Invitational Tournament.

by Press Release News 05 Jun 2017, 21:49 IST

Harmanpreet’s double gave India a vital victory

India’s drag flick sensation Harmanpreet Singh scored twice to ensure India beat Belgium 3-2 in a battle of nerves here at the 3 Nations Invitational Tournament on Monday. Earlier in the tournament, India had lost 1-2 to Belgium in their first match and drew 2-2 with Germany in their second game. It was goals by Harmanpreet Singh (34', 38') and forward Ramandeep Singh (49') that helped India win match No.3.

After losing their previous game 1-2 to Germany on Sunday, Belgium made a strong start against India by playing an attacking game right from the word go. The 2016 Rio Olympics Silver Medalists showed precision and were dominant with skill and ball possession. Though India caught them on the wrong foot early on by earning back-to-back PCs, India could not convert the chances. Belgium, however, came up with a brilliant field goal, thanks to Amaury Keusters to take a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute and put India under pressure.

India played cautiously in the second quarter, not allowing Belgian attackers easy penetration inside the striking circle. Meanwhile, India won two PCs in the 23rd and 24th minute but Harmanpreet Singh’s well-struck flick was blocked by Belgian defenders. The second quarter was goalless.

Going into the second half, India continued to trail but their breakthrough came in the 34th minute when India bagged their fifth PC of the match. This time Harmanpreet was impeccable with his drag flick, making sure he converted the goal to give India the equaliser.

Harmanpreet in action

His exploits didn’t stop at that. In the 38th minute, he converted another goal through a tactfully-earned PC to help India claim a 2-1 lead. Though Belgium earned a PC in the 40th minute, India goalkeeper Vikas Dahiya did well to come up with an impressive save and keep the lead. There was a lot of action in this quarter with both teams trading PCs. Belgium found success in the 45th minute through Tanguy Cosyn’s brilliantly struck flick. This was Belgium’s fourth PC of the match.

With the score reading 2-2, it all came down to the final quarter where both teams pushed hard and fast to seal the match in their favour. India held their nerve with a strong fight back, constantly attacking the Belgian defence and making space in the D.

India forward Ramandeep Singh was the one to find the breakthrough with good assistance from his compatriots in the 49th minute. His successful shot on goal helped India regain the lead with the score reading 3-2. The Indian defenders were commendable in their effort to keep their side in the lead and eventually win the match.

India will play their next match on June 6 against Germany at 14.30 hours.