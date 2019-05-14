Hockey Fever returns as Tickets go live for the FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019

New Delhi, 13 May 2019: After the monumental success of the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar in 2018 which was lauded by the International hockey fraternity and fans from around the globe for immaculate execution and grandeur with which it was hosted, Hockey fever returns to Bhubaneswar as the state prepares to host the FIH Men's Series Final Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 starting 6 June 2019.

The 10-day event in June which is crucial for the 2020 Olympic Qualifying Pathway will witness eight teams that include Asian Games Gold Medallist Japan, Mexico, USA, Poland, South Africa, Russia, Uzbekistan and hosts India vie for the top two spot in order to make it to the next round of Olympic Games Qualification process. Hosts India being the highest world ranked team in the event will vie for the top spot to ensure they are on track to win their Olympic berth.

With less than a month to go before the start of the all-important event is played in front of the hockey-crazy spectators at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Hockey India on Monday announced ticket sales which will go live from 14 May 2019.

In view of public demand from across country, Ticketgenie Solutions Pvt ltd who are the official ticket sales agency for the FIH Men’s Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 will make the tickets available online at https://in.ticketgenie.in/Sports/FIH-Mens-Series-Finals-Bhubaneswar-Odisha-2019 from 14 May 2019 from 1100 Hrs IST.

The tickets are very reasonably priced at INR 200 for East Stand, INR 100 for South and North Stand for the Group Stage matches to be played between 06-12 June 2019 while the tickets for Semi Finals and Final on 14 and 15 June 2019 respectively are priced at INR 250 for East Stand and INR 150 for South and North Stand.

In an attempt to encourage spectators to come and watch the morning matches, the Organising Committee has extended free entry to East, North & South stands on first cum first serve basis for all the morning matches being held on 06, 07, 10, 12 & 14 June 2019 at 0845 hrs. "Odisha over the years has hosted some of the best and most reputed International sporting events in the country. With Hockey being passionately followed in the state, the Kalinga Stadium is always thronged with thousands of hockey fans and we are expecting the FIH Men's Series Final Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 will also receive such support and following, as it is a crucial event in the 2020 Olympic Qualifying pathway. The Odisha State Government are making commendable efforts despite being affected by Cyclone Fani to make all the necessary arrangements to support Hockey India in hosting a successful event. In order to encourage spectators to come and watch morning matches, we have decided to make entry free. We are expecting a good turnout for all matches," stated Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India.

Please Note:

* if Japan finish in the top 2, they will not secure a place in the Olympic qualifiers since they have already qualified as both host of the 2020 Olympic Games and winners of the Asian Games; if Japan do finish in the top 2, the team that finishes third does NOT automatically qualify for the Olympic qualifiers. Such additional place is determined by the FIH World Rankings as at the completion of the continental championships (8 September 2019)