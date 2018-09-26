Hockey's Manpreet Singh and Savita Punia honoured with Arjuna Award

“No better feeling than this - proud, humble and honoured to received the Arjuna award” -Manpreet Singh

Key players from Indian Men’s and Women’s hockey team were honoured with the Arjuna award by President Ram Nath Kovind at the National Sports Awards.

The Indian midfielder Manpreet Singh from the men’s team and Goalkeeper Savita Punia from the women’s team received the honour for their contributions to hockey.

Savita Punia

India’s lady in shining armour Savita Punia is a goalkeeper that keeps top-ranked teams on toes with aplomb. In India's opening match in the World Cup against England, she saved a whopping eight penalty corners in sixty minutes.

Her outstanding performances helped India beat Chile in the finals of Hockey World League and also helped India qualify for Olympics after 36 years. She bagged the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament award at the Asia Cup in 2017. She recently played a vital role in the 2018 Asian Games helping Team India win Silver.

Savita was named in Forbes India’s 30-under-30 list for 2018.

Age: 28

Place of Birth: Haryana

Total No.of Caps: 150

Manpreet Singh

Hockey - Commonwealth Games Day 9

Born to a farming family in Punjab, Manpreet was very keen on Hockey since his early years. He made his international debut at the age of 19 and hasn't looked back. His first big tournament with India was at the 2012 London Olympics. He captained the junior national team at the 2013 Men's Hockey Junior World Cup and again at the 2013 Sultan of Johor Cup, where he won his first gold medal.

The midfielder has been a composed captain of the team, leading the team into winning many laurels.

He has won two silver medals in the Champions Trophy (2016, 2018), one silver medal in Commonwealth Games (2014), a bronze (2018) and a gold (2014) in Asian Games, a gold (2017) and a silver (2013) in Asia Cup.

Age: 26

Total No.of Caps: 218

Place Birth: Punjab