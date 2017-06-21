Hockey India announces Indian Women’s team for Hockey World League Semi Final in South Africa

Rani to Captain the 18-member team with Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam as her deputy.

by Press Release News 21 Jun 2017, 16:04 IST

New Delhi, 21 June 2017: Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 18-member Indian Women’s team for the Hockey World League Semi Final (Women) to begin on July 8 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The team will be Captained by striker Rani while Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam will shoulder the duties of Vice Captain.

The team features an experienced line-up with the defence formed by Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Monika, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and Gurjit Kaur who also doubles up as a drag flicker. The goal will be kept by Savita and Rajani Etimarpu.

The midfield will be formed by Ritu Rani, Lilima Minz, Navjot Kaur, Renuka Yadav, Nikki Pradhan and Namita Toppo. The forward-line features Rani, Vandana Katariya, Preeti Dubey, Anupa Barla and Reena Khokhar.

Though the Women’s team suffered a 0-5 loss in their previous tour in New Zealand where they played the hosts in a Five-Match Series, the Indian women’s team will aim for better results at the Hockey World League Semi Final (Women) which also happens to be a qualifying tournament for the 2018 Women’s World Cup in London.

“While our first aim is to do well in the Pool Stage and do well against opponents like South Africa and Argentina, our big aim at the tournament is to qualify for the World Cup next year. Though the qualifying criteria is top five teams, since England are the hosts, our criteria will be to finish in top 6 to qualify for the World Cup,” expressed Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne.

India are grouped in Pool B along with strong opponents Argentina, South Africa, Chile and USA. The event will also see participation from Germany, England, Ireland, Japan and Poland.

The Indian team has been put through intense high-altitude training over the past three weeks at the SAI Centre, Shillaroo where the national camp is underway. Marijne underlined the team’s fitness as one of their main priorities during this camp.

“While we put in a lot of work in defensive and attacking structure, we have done a lot of work on fitness and speed. I am happy with the team’s effort because training in high-altitude can be very challenging,” stated the 43-year-old Dutchman.

Ahead of their departure end of this month, the national squad will train in New Delhi for a week. India will begin their campaign at the Hockey World League Semi Final (Women) against South Africa on July 8.

Squad:

Goalkeepers

Savita

Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders

Deep Grace Ekka

Sunita Lakra

Gurjit Kaur

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (Vice Captain)

Monika

Midfielders

Renuka Yadav

Nikki Pradhan

Namita Toppo

Navjot Kaur

Ritu Rani

Lilima Minz

Forwards

Reena Khokhar

Rani (Captain)

Vandana Katariya

Anupa Barla

Preeti Dubey