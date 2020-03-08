Hockey India Awards is a good initiative to recognise players efforts in this important Olympic year: Indian Men's & Women's Coaches

Indian Women's Hockey Team Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne speaks to the players ahead of a match

New Delhi, 07 March 2020: The Indian Men's and Women's Hockey players will be recognised for their efforts at the 3rd Annual Awards 2019. The much-awaited event is set to be held in New Delhi on Sunday, 8 March 2020. These awards are given in recognition of excellence in performance for the year 2019 and overall contribution to the game of hockey.

The Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Teams have put up some brilliant performances in 2019 with both Teams registering victories at their respective FIH Series Finals and the FIH Olympic Qualifiers last year. The Indian Women's Hockey Team Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne expressed the Hockey India Awards is a great initiative to recognise the efforts of our athletes.

"Hockey India Annual Awards is a good initiative that recognises the efforts of the players which is also a reflection on the efforts of the support staff. Over the past months, Women's Hockey has received many accolades and awards and I am happy for the team. I have always believed that if one player scores the goal then it is because the entire team has worked together to score that goal. So, if any individual is winning an award, then I would think that the entire team has been recognised/awarded through that player," said Marijne.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Graham Reid is delighted about recognition to the players at the Hockey India Awards.

"The Hockey India Awards recognise the talent and commitment of several players from within the core group. The fact that players from each line (Forward, Midfielder, Defender, Goalkeeper) are being recognised, acknowledges the team nature of the game. I believe in rewarding excellence and it can be a motivation for players to continue to improve and strive for further success in the future," said Reid.