Hockey India conduct special defenders camp for Indian Women's Team

Press Release
NEWS
News
6   //    15 Jul 2019, 22:28 IST

New Delhi, 15 July 2019: Two-time World Cup winner Fergus Kavanagh will work with the senior Indian women's team for a special defenders camp from 15 July 2019 to 21 July 2019. Kavanagh, who arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday, 7 July 2019 to work with the senior men will continue to stay on at SAI Bengaluru for the special defenders camp for women. 

On defeating Asian Games Gold Medalist Japan by 3-1 in the final of FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019, the Indian women's hockey team qualified for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019. Hockey India has invited Fergus Kavanagh to help the women's team prepare for the all-important Olympic Qualifiers 2019. 

Kavanagh, who was part of the Australian dream team that won the 2010 World Cup in New Delhi and the 2014 World Cup in The Hague and also won the Gold Medal at consecutive FIH Champions Trophy from 2008 to 2012 and won the 2014 Champions Trophy in Bhubaneswar, will be working closely with 14 defenders identified by Hockey India.

The list includes Salima Tete, Deep Grace Ekka, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Suman Devi Thoudam, Mahima Choudhary, Nisha, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Sunita Lakra, Manpreet Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Karishma Yadav and Monika.

Speaking of this initiative, Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne said, "We had a great tournament at the FIH Women's Series, but we still have to improve in certain areas. We are looking forward to fine-tune our defensive game with Fergus ahead of the Olympics Test event in August. His experience in coaching will surely help our defenders get better."

"A good defensive unit can help the team create more attacking opportunities and subsequently help the side create more scoring opportunities. Therefore, it is imperative for our defenders to be on top of their game in big events such as the Olympics Test event and Olympic Qualifiers in October-November."

DEFENDERS LIST

1. Salima Tete
2. Deep Grace Ekka
3. Lilima Minz
4. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam
5. Suman Devi Thoudam
6. Mahima Choudhary
7. Nisha
8. Gurjit Kaur
9. Rashmita Minz
10. Sunita Lakra
11. Manpreet Kaur
12. Nikki Pradhan
13. Karishma Yadav
14. Monika
