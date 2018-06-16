Hockey India congratulates Vandana Katariya on completing 200 International Caps

The 26-year-old forward from Uttar Pradesh achieved the milestone in India’s third match against Spain.

Press Release NEWS News 16 Jun 2018, 11:41 IST 110 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Vandana Katariya in action for India

Madrid (Spain), 15 June 2018: Indian Women's Hockey Team's third match against Spain saw Indian forward Vandana Katariya complete her 200 International Caps for the country. The 26-year-old forward has been an essential part of the Indian team since making her debut in 2009 with the Senior squad aged just 17 at the FIH Champions Challenge II held in Kazan, Russia.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Vandana forms an experienced attacking line for the Indian team alongside Captain Rani. The 26-year old started off her career playing for the Railway Sports Promotion Board and made it to the Indian Junior Women’s team in 2006. The versatile forward was the country’s top scorer at the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup Women 2013 in Monchengladbach, Germany where India won a Bronze Medal. The same year saw Vandana being a part of the team that won the Bronze Medal at the 8th Women’s Asia Cup in Malaysia.

The forward has since been a regular fixture in the National team, representing the country at the 3rd Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2013 where India won the Silver Medal, 2016 Rio Olympics, 4th Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2016 where India won the Gold Medal, FIH Hockey World League Round 2 (Women) 2017 where India won the Gold Medal, and also the Gold Medal-winning 9th Women’s Asia Cup 2017 campaign.

“It is an honour for me to have been able to represent the country and earn 200 International Caps. The journey has been delightful since I made my Senior debut back in 2009. In these eight years, I have been fortunate enough to learn from my teammates and coaches, and I am proud to have been a part of Medal-winning teams. It is an important year for our team and I look forward to doing well for my nation in the coming years as well,” expressed Vandana before the match in Madrid.

Congratulating Vandana on her feat, Md. Mushtaque Ahmad, Secretary General, Hockey India said, “I congratulate Vandana Katariya on completing 200 International Caps for India. She is known for her agility on the field and has added the much-required depth in the line-up since she has started playing for India in 2009. She has been a vital figure in the forward line and I am sure that her goals and assists will bring more success to the team and the country. I would like to take this opportunity to wish her the very best for her career ahead.”