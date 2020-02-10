Hockey India congratulates Vivek Sagar Prasad on winning the FIH Rising Star of the Year award

Vivek Sagar Prasad

New Delhi, 10 February 2020: Hockey India on Monday congratulated the Indian Men's Hockey Team midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad on being adjudged the FIH Star Player of the Year 2019.

Vivek who made his International debut for the Indian Men's Team in January 2018 during a tour to New Zealand was part of the Indian Team that won the FIH Men’s Hockey Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019. He also played a key role in the Indian Team's performance at FIH Olympic Qualifiers in November last year where they edged out Russia to earn their ticket to 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Vivek was up against Argentina's Maico Casella, Australia's Blake Govers, Zachary Wallace of Great Britain and Jonas De Geus of the Netherlands.

"This is a big moment for me and I thank everyone who voted for me to win this award. This comes as a big motivation to strive harder for the Indian team and give my best as we aim to achieve higher goals for the country. I would also like to thank my teammates especially the seniors who ensured they constantly motivated me enough if I made any mistakes, they encouraged me to give my best," stated an elated Vivek Sagar Prasad, who had led the India U-18 Team to Silver Medal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Congratulating Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India said, "I congratulate Vivek for winning the prestigious FIH Rising Star of the Year award. He has transitioned into the Senior Team well and has been effective in the midfield carrying out his duties as expected. I wish him the best in his future endeavours and hope this award motivates him to do better for the team."