Hockey India League 2017: Home team Uttar Pradesh Wizards hold Dabang Mumbai in a 4-4 draw

Young Ajay Yadav stars for Uttar Pradesh Wizards as they book their Semi Final berth against Kalinga Lancers.

by Press Release Report 22 Feb 2017, 21:57 IST

Ajay Yadaz opened the scoring for the Wizards

Uttar Pradesh Wizards make it to the semi-finals of the Coal India Hockey India League after a sensational 4-4 draw with Dabang Mumbai. It was Ajay Yadav (12’) and Ramandeep Singh (17’) who scored for the home team while Gurjant Singh (13’) and Manpreet (19’) ensured Dabang Mumbai split the points. Uttar Pradesh Wizards will now play against Kalinga Lancers and Dabang Mumbai will take on Delhi Waveriders in the semi-finals on Saturday.

It was total entertainment with the two teams matching each other’s game, keeping the spectators at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium riveted from hooter to hooter. First, it was Uttar Pradesh Wizards’ Ajay Yadav, to fetch a 2-0 lead for the home team in the 12th minute. He was assisted by the experienced VR Raghunath who did well to find Yadav. The youngster was impeccable with a powerful shot that beat Dabang Mumbai’s experienced goalkeeper David Harte.

Dabang Mumbai, made up almost immediately when Gurjant Singh popular for his backhander struck in the 13th minute to equalise. It was his teammate Manpreet from the Junior World Cup winning team who did extremely well to dribble past Raghunath and Gonzalo Peillat in the circle to find Gurjant who simply had to tap the ball into the post.

It continued to be an open game in the second quarter too with both teams improvising their performance. Home team’s forward Ramandeep Singh showed class with a brilliant backhander to score in the 17th minute and give his team a 4-2 lead. He was remarkable to beat two defenders after a perfect assist by his skipper Raghunath that sent the home crowd roaring in joy. However, the lead lasted only two minutes as Dabang Mumbai’s Manpreet equalised in the 19th minute.

At the end of the third quarter, the score continued to read 4-4. Though Uttar Pradesh Wizards dominated the quarter with the ball possession, they couldn’t quite make much of it as some of their ambitious attempts at scoring a goal was promptly denied by Dabang Mumbai’s defence.

Krishan B Pathak, who replaced keeper David Harte in the final 15 minutes, starred for Dabang Mumbai with a great save in the 56th minute. It was Agustin Mazzilli who set up a counter-attack, feeding the ball to Wouter Jolie who then found Akashdeep Singh but the forward’s attempt was padded away by an alert Pathak. Uttar Pradesh Wizards won the match’s first PC with only six seconds left for the final hooter. It was Mazzilli who fetched the PC but his Argentine teammate Peillat failed to convert as his flick went far and wide, thus ending the match in a 4-4 draw.

Ajay Yadav of Uttar Pradesh Wizards was awarded with a prize money of Rs 50,000 for scoring the Coal India Goal of the Match from Mr. Deepak Mangal, Regional Sales Manager, Coal India Limited.

Manpreet of Dabang Mumbai won the prize of Rs 25,000 for being the Hero Young Achiever of the Match from Mr. Dhanraj Pillai, Olympian.

The Airtel Most Entertaining Player of the Match was awarded to Agustin Mazzilli of Uttar Pradesh Wizards that came with a prize money of Rs 25,000 and presented by Dr. Anita Bhatnagar Jain, IAS Additional Chief Secretary, Govt of Uttar Pradesh.

Ajay Yadav of Uttar Pradesh Wizards was declared the Man of the Match and was awarded a prize money of Rs 50,000 by Mr. Abhijit Sarkar, Director, Uttar Pradesh Wizards.

On 23rd & 24th February will be rest days. The semi-finals will be held on 25 February in Chandigarh Hockey Stadium in Sector 42.

Semi-Finals 1 & 2 on 25th February 2017

SF 1 - Kalinga Lancers Vs Uttar Pradesh Wizards at 16:50hrs

SF 2 - Dabang Mumbai Vs Delhi Waveriders at 19:20hrs



3/4th Place Playoff & Finals on 26th February 2017

Loser 31 Vs Loser 32 at 16.50hrs

Winner 31 Vs Winner 32 at 19.20hrs