Hockey India League: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Soorma Hockey Club, where to watch, preview, prediction, and team news

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers and Sooma Hockey Club face each other in their seventh game of the ongoing Hockey India League on Monday (January 20), aiming to consolidate their position on the points table.

However, Soorma Hockey Club is far more desperate to stitch together a winning performance, having registered a sole win in the competition thus far. The Tigers, on the other hand, lost their momentum briefly following three successive wins but have bounced back.

Soorma Hockey Club and the Bengal Tigers find themselves in Pool A for the group phase of the Hockey India League alongside Kalinga Lancers and Delhi SG Pipers.

An injured Harmanpreet Singh watched from the sidelines as his team went down to Team Gonasika by a 1-2 scoreline in the previous game. The Soormas have had six days to recuperate since but will need to look sharp, as Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, and Florent van Aubel aim to launch an onslaught for the Bengal Tigers.

Harmanpreet's fitness and form will be crucial for the Soormas who have managed to score just nine goals from six games, with the skipper having scored three of those and Nicolas Della Torre chipping in with three from the top of the circle.

With a conversion rate of 23.3% (second only to the TN Dragons), the Soormas have thrived on slotting the penalty corners into the back of the net but will need Harmanpreet Singh to strike the target.

Meanwhile, Jugraj Singh has been in ominous form for the Tigers, having scored five goals off penalty corners, though Colin Batch's chargers are not dependent on the set pieces alone by any means.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Soorma Hockey Club, Hockey India League match details

Match Details: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Soorma Hockey Club, League Match, Hockey India League 2024-25

Date & Time: Monday, January 20, 2025, 8:15 PM IST

Venue: Rourkela, India

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Soorma Hockey Club: Full Squads

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Goalkeepers: Atal Dev Singh, Jamie Carr, Ali Khan

Defenders: Hayden Beltz, Gauthier Boccard, Jasjit Singh Kular, Rupinder Pal Singh, Sebastien Dockier, Jugraj Singh

Midfielders: Sean Findlay, Yogesh Malik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Pardeep Mor, Affan Yousif, Tim Cross, Pradhan Poovanna, Atul Deep, Pardeep Singh Sandhu, Luwang Ingalemba

Forwards: Florent van Aubel, Sam Lane, Gursewak Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek

Soorma Hockey Club

Goalkeepers: Vincent Vanasch, Mohith HS, Jashandeep Singh

Defenders: Gurinder Singh, Maurya Ashu, Pradip Mandal, Nicolas Della Torre, Jeremy Hayward, Sukhvinder, Harmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Vivek Sagar, Ankush, Victor Wegnez, Prabhjot Singh, Sunit Lakra, Harjeet Singh, Nicolas Poncelet

Forwards: Nicolas Keenan, Boris Burkhardt, Harish Somappa, Phil Roper, Pawan Rajbhar, Maninder Singh, Gurjant Singh

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Soorma Hockey Club: Prediction

Soorma Hockey Club will be hoping that Vincent Vanasch manages to keep the formidable Tigers' forward line from scoring while also seeking to manufacture enough penalty corners to rock the impeccable defense that the Tigers boast. Nicolas Keenan and Phil Roper need to ensure that the Soormas find goals from open play as well if Jeroen Baart's team are to make a match of it.

Score Prediction: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 4 - 2 Soorma Hockey Club

Where to watch Hockey India League 2024-25 matches in India?

Matches of the Hockey India League 2024-25 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and DD Sports and streamed live on SonyLiv and Waves.

