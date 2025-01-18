Hockey India League: Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Hyderabad Toofans, where to watch, preview, prediction, and team news

A day before the pool phase of the Hockey India League begins in Rourkela, the Hyderabad Toofans and Tamil Nadu Dragons will face each other in the last of their round-robin league matches in Ranchi on Saturday (January 18).

The Toofans who currently occupy the fourth position in the standings are not in a position to challenge table-toppers Tamil Nadu Dragons for the top spot but need a win to stay in the top half of the eight-team competition.

The Dragons are on an absolute roll, having won four matches in a row. The Toofans trounced Kalinga Lancers 5-1 in their previous match and go into their seventh game, undefeated in their last three encounters.

The Toofans have grown into the tournament after a shaky start, even as Gonzalo Peillat has yet to display his magic from the top of the circle consistently enough despite having scored thrice thus far.

Tim Brand and Zachary Wallace have been the two playmakers for Pasha Gademan's side while combining up-front with Arshdeep Singh and Shilanand Lakra. Brand, who has scored three goals thus far, will be key to his side's fortunes in the big game against an in-form and buoyant Tamil Nadu side.

Rein van Eijk's team have benefited from the brilliance of Jip Janssen, who has been outstanding with his penalty corner conversions, having netted five goals in the current season of the Hockey India League.

The Dragons, however, are not overly dependent on Janssen, with eight goalscorers contributing to their total tally of 16 goals from six games.

Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Hyderabad Toofans, Hockey India League match details

Match Details: Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Hyderabad Toofans, League Match, Hockey India League 2024-25

Date & Time: Saturday, January 18, 2025, 6 PM IST

Venue: Ranchi, India

Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Hyderabad Toofans: Full Squads

Tamil Nadu Dragons

Goalkeepers: David Harte, Arasu Senthamizh, Prince Deep Singh

Defenders: Jip Janssen, Kothajit Singh, Anand Lakra, Pruthvi GM, Moritz Ludwig, Anand Y, Amit Rohidas

Midfielders: Chandan Yadav, Blake Govers, Thomas Sorsby, Shesha Gowda, Dhilipan M, Arun J, Tom Craig, Mohd. Raheel

Forwards: Martin Zwicker, Sudev Abharan, Karthi Selvam, Ganesh Majji, Nathan Ephraums, Uttam Singh

Hyderabad Toofans

Goalkeepers: Vikas Dahiya, Dominic Dixon, Bikramjit Singh

Defenders: Ravindra Akshay Avhad, Mukul Sharma, Amandeep Lakra, Devinder Walmiki, Gonzalo Peillat, Arthur de Sloover, Jacob Anderson, Rajawat Sundaram Singh

Midfielders: Zachary Wallace, Rajinder Singh, Darshan Vibhav Gawkar, Nic Woods, Aakib Rahim Sayyed, Maico Casella, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards: Timothy Daniel, Shilanand Lakra, Rohit Singh, Talwinder Singh, Arshdeep Singh

Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Hyderabad Toofans: Prediction

Despite a comprehensive win against the Kalinga Lancers last weekend, the Toofans will know that the Dragons present a different challenge altogether, given their stupendous run in the recent past. If the Toofans are to pull off an upset, they will need Gonzalo Peillat to strike the target with his drag flicks while also hoping that their own penalty corner defense can keep Jip Janssen and Blake Govers at bay.

Score Prediction: Hyderabad Toofans 2 - 4 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Where to watch Hockey India League 2024-25 matches in India?

Matches of the Hockey India League 2024-25 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and DD Sports and streamed live on SonyLiv and Waves.

