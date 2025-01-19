Hockey India League: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Delhi SG Pipers, where to watch, preview, prediction, and team news

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers and Delhi SG Pipers face off in the first of the pool phase games of the Hockey India League on Sunday (January 19), three days after having played each other in the round-robin league stage. A rampaging Kalinga Lancers team dealt a massive blow to the Delhi SG Pipers with a 5-1 trouncing on Thursday.

Graham Reid's team, who are yet to win a match outright in the competition after seven games, need full points in all their matches going forward while hoping that others' results go their way, if they are to qualify for the playoffs.

Thierry Brinkman, who scored a brace for the Lancers in their last game, looks to be in peak form as does the immensely talented Nicholas Bandurak, who opened the scoring for Valentin Altenburg's team against the Pipers.

Tomas Domene, who was in the thick of things for the Delhi Pipers, will need to inspire the rest of the team if Graham Reid's side is to make a comeback of sorts in the competition. Jake Whetton and Lucas Toscani will need to play key roles for the Pipers while attempting to link the midfield with the strikers against an upbeat Kalinga Lancers outfit.

The Delhi Pipers find themselves in Pool A alongside Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, and Kalinga Lancers for the group phase of the ongoing Hockey India League.

Kalinga Lancers vs Delhi SG Pipers, Hockey India League match details

Match Details: Delhi SG Pipers vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, League Match, Hockey India League 2024-25

Date & Time: Sunday, January 19, 2025, 8:15 PM IST

Venue: Rourkela, India

Kalinga Lancers vs Delhi SG Pipers: Full Squads

Kalinga Lancers

Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Toby Cotterill, Sahil Kumar Nayak

Defenders: Sushil Dhanwar, Antoine Kina, Partap Lakra, Arthur van Doren, Enrique Gonzalez, Rohit Kullu, Alexander Hendrickx, Mandeep Mor, Sanjay

Midfielders: Aran Zalewski, Rosan Kujur, Rabichandra Moirangthem, Nicholas Bandurak, Mukesh Toppo, Roshan Minz

Forwards: Gursahibjit Singh, Angad Bir Singh, Deepak Pradhan, Thierry Brinkman, Dilpreet Singh, Boby Singh Dhami

Delhi SG Pipers

Goalkeepers: Pawan, Adarsh, Rennie Benjamin

Defenders: Joginder Singh, Corey Weyer, Varun Kumar, Gareth Furlong, Rohit, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Kingson Thokchom, Ankit Pal, Manjeet, Ky Willott, Lucas Toscani, Jake Whetton

Forwards: Tomas Domene, Ishrat Iktidar, Koji Yamasaki, Aditya Lalage, Sumit Kumar, Dilraj Singh, Saurabh Anand Khushwaha

Kalinga Lancers vs Delhi SG Pipers: Prediction

The Delhi side risks being trounced by a big margin if they do risk going all out early in the game, but they have no choice if they are to keep their title hopes alive at this stage of the competition.

The Lancers, meanwhile, will be just as desperate for a win while aiming to move up from the fifth slot on the points table. Expect a high-octane clash with plenty of action right from the outset. Penalty corners will be vital for the Pipers who will hope that Tomas Domene and Gareth Furlong can pull off a miracle.

Score Prediction: Delhi SG Pipers 2 - 4 Kalinga Lancers

Where to watch Hockey India League 2024-25 matches in India?

Matches of the Hockey India League 2024-25 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and DD Sports and streamed live on SonyLiv and Waves.

