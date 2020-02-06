Hockey India Level '2' and Level '3' Technical Official Courses set to take place in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, 6 February 2020: After the successful completion of previous FIH Academy - Hockey India Level '2' and Level '3' Technical Official Courses held during the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 and FIH Men's Series Finals 2019, Hockey India in association with FIH has decided to conduct another round of Technical Official Courses in Bhubaneswar during the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches.

FIH Academy Educators for the Technical Officials courses include Edna Rutten (Netherlands, FIH Pro League Panel) and Rogier Warris (Netherlands, FIH Olympic Panel).

Edna Rutten has been assigned as the educator for FIH Academy - Hockey India Level '2' Technical Official Course, which will be held from 07 February 2020 to 09 February 2020. The FIH Academy - Hockey India Level '3' Technical Officials Course will take place within the same dates as Rogier Warris has been assigned as an educator for the course. Over 25 candidates have enrolled in total for the courses.

FIH Academy - Hockey India Level '2' Umpire Course, FIH Academy - Hockey India Level '3' Umpire Course and FIH Academy - Hockey India GK Coaching Course Level '1' is set to be held between 21 February 2020 to 23 February 2020.

"Hockey India's is clearly demonstrating its commitment to the development of umpires and coaches through knowledge and practical-based courses that will equip them to deliver within the modern hockey environment. FIH believe it is important to work with all top hockey nations across all areas of the game. Education is one of the four pillars of Hockey4Life, our global development programme," stated Mike Joyce, Executive Director – The Hockey Foundation and FIH Development Director.

Technical Officials Renu Bala (Railways) and Rabbi Roshan (Bihar) are extremely excited to undergo the Level '2' Technical Official Course.

"I have heard a lot about the Technical Official Course from my colleagues and therefore I am very excited about undergoing the course. I have seen the impact of the course on my colleagues and I hope that I pick up new techniques during the course," said Bala.

"It's been incredible to see how the Technical Officials have carried out better work after the completion of the Technical Official Course. I am looking forward to improving my skill-set and attain more confidence about my work through the course," said Roshan.

Vandana Raghuvanshi (Madhya Pradesh) and Satinder Sharma (Chandigarh) are looking to gain more knowledge about Technical officiating through the FIH Academy - Hockey India Level '3' Technical Officials/ Director Course.

"No matter how many matches we officiate, all of us should always be open to learning in a structured manner. The Technical Officials Course is a fantastic initiative by Hockey India which has helped all Technical Officials grow manifold in India," said Raghuvanshi.

"I have officiated at the 2002 and 2010 Hockey World Cups as an Umpire and attained a lot of experience over the years, but I still believe that the Technical Officials course will be beneficial for anybody ranging from a beginner to an experienced Official. I am looking forward to learning new skills during the course," said Sharma.

Being organised on the side-lines of the FIH Hockey Pro League, the courses aim at effectively equipping attendees with practical knowledge and on-ground scenarios.

The FIH Academy - Hockey India Level '2' and Level '3' Technical Official Courses will also provide candidates with the opportunity to study and be assessed on their coaching theoretical knowledge. It provides the opportunity for formative assessment and development planning.