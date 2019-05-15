Hockey India name 18-member India Colts team for the 8 Nation U-21 Tournament in Spain

New Delhi, 14 May 2019: Hockey India on Tuesday named the 18-member Indian Junior Men's Team for the 8 Nation Under-21 Tournament in Spain which begins on 10 June 2019. The teams in fray for top honours include the Netherlands, Belgium, Great Britain, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, hosts Spain and India.

The Indian Junior Men's Team will be Captained by Mandeep Mor and Vice Captained by Suman Beck. The goalkeepers named for this Tournament are Prashant Kumar Chauhan and Pawan while defenders named are Mandeep Mor, Pratap Lakra, Sanjay, Akashdeep Singh Junior, Suman Beck and Parampreet Singh.

Midfielders Yashdeep Siwach, Vishnu Kant Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Maninder Singh, Vishal Antil have been named in the squad while the forward line will feature Amandeep Singh, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Shivam Anand, Sudeep Chirmako.

Speaking about the team selection, David John, Director, High Performance said, "Some of the players have had good international exposure and I am hopeful that the 8 Nations U-21 Tournament will further their experience of playing quality teams at high intensity. This will be quite a challenging tournament given the teams participating in it and I believe the tournament will give us an understanding of where we stand in terms of our preparations for the Junior World Cup in 2021."

INDIA COLTS TEAM:

GOALKEEPERS

1. Prashant Kumar Chauhan

2. Pawan

DEFENDERS

3. Mandeep Mor (Captain)

4. Pratap Lakra

5. Sanjay

6. Akashdeep Singh Junior

7. Suman Beck (Vice-Captain)

8. Parampreet Singh

MIDFIELDERS

9. Yashdeep Siwach

10. Vishnu Kant Singh

11. Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem

12. Maninder Singh

13. Vishal Antil

FORWARDS

14. Amandeep Singh

15. Rahul Kumar Rajbhar

16. Shivam Anand

17. Sudeep Chirmako

18. Prabhjot Singh