Hockey India name 18-member India Colts team for the 8 Nation U-21 Tournament in Spain
New Delhi, 14 May 2019: Hockey India on Tuesday named the 18-member Indian Junior Men's Team for the 8 Nation Under-21 Tournament in Spain which begins on 10 June 2019. The teams in fray for top honours include the Netherlands, Belgium, Great Britain, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, hosts Spain and India.
The Indian Junior Men's Team will be Captained by Mandeep Mor and Vice Captained by Suman Beck. The goalkeepers named for this Tournament are Prashant Kumar Chauhan and Pawan while defenders named are Mandeep Mor, Pratap Lakra, Sanjay, Akashdeep Singh Junior, Suman Beck and Parampreet Singh.
Midfielders Yashdeep Siwach, Vishnu Kant Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Maninder Singh, Vishal Antil have been named in the squad while the forward line will feature Amandeep Singh, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Shivam Anand, Sudeep Chirmako.
Speaking about the team selection, David John, Director, High Performance said, "Some of the players have had good international exposure and I am hopeful that the 8 Nations U-21 Tournament will further their experience of playing quality teams at high intensity. This will be quite a challenging tournament given the teams participating in it and I believe the tournament will give us an understanding of where we stand in terms of our preparations for the Junior World Cup in 2021."
INDIA COLTS TEAM:
GOALKEEPERS
1. Prashant Kumar Chauhan
2. Pawan
DEFENDERS
3. Mandeep Mor (Captain)
4. Pratap Lakra
5. Sanjay
6. Akashdeep Singh Junior
7. Suman Beck (Vice-Captain)
8. Parampreet Singh
MIDFIELDERS
9. Yashdeep Siwach
10. Vishnu Kant Singh
11. Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem
12. Maninder Singh
13. Vishal Antil
FORWARDS
14. Amandeep Singh
15. Rahul Kumar Rajbhar
16. Shivam Anand
17. Sudeep Chirmako
18. Prabhjot Singh