Hockey India names 18-member Indian Junior Women's team for 3 Nations Tournament to be held in Australia

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 18 Nov 2019, 02:01 IST SHARE

New Delhi, 15 November 2019: Hockey India on Friday named the 18-member Indian Junior Women's Team for the 3-Nations Tournament scheduled from 03 - 08 December 2019 in Canberra, Australia, which also involves Junior Women's teams from hosts Australia and New Zealand.

The 3 Nations Tournament will see India play a total of four matches - two each against Australia and New Zealand. The tournament starts on 3rd December 2019 when the hosts take on New Zealand, while India will play their opening match on 4th December 2019 against New Zealand.

The Indian Junior Women's Team will be Captained by Suman Devi Thoudam and Vice-Captained by Ishika Chaudhary. Bichu Devi Kharibam and Rashanpreet Kaur have been selected as the Goalkeepers who will guard the goal-posts, while the out-field players include Ishika Chaudhary, Suman Devi Thoudam, Priyanka, Mahima Choudhary, Marina Lalramnghaki, Gagandeep Kaur, Prabhleen Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Chetna, Reet, Baljeet Kaur, Ajmina Kujur, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika, Lalrindiki and Sharmila Devi, who recently represented the Senior Women's team at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha.

Speaking about the team selection, Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team's Coach, Baljeet Singh, said, "We had a good experience earlier this year when we took part in matches in Ireland and Belarus, and we are expecting a tougher challenge this time in Australia. The players who have been selected in the side provide some good options for us, both defensively and going forward. Playing against the likes of Australia and New Zealand will give the players a wealth of experience, and shall help us in performing at a high intensity consistently."

INDIAN JUNIOR WOMEN'S TEAM:

1. Bichu Devi Kharibam

2. Rashanpreet Kaur

3. Ishika Chaudhary (Vice-Captain)

4. Suman Devi Thoudam (Captain)

Advertisement

5. Priyanka

6. Mahima Choudhary

7. Marina Lalramnghaki

8. Gagandeep Kaur

9. Prabhleen Kaur

10. Mariana Kujur

11. Chetna

12. Reet

13. Baljeet Kaur

14. Ajmina Kujur

15. Beauty Dungdung

16. Sharmila Devi

17. Deepika

18. Lalrindiki