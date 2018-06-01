Hockey India names 20-member Indian Women’s Team for Spain Tour

Skipper Rani returns to the squad after being rested for 5th Women’s Asian Champions Trophy; Goalkeeper Savita named Vice Captain

Hockey India on Friday announced the 20-member Indian Women’s Team for the Spain Tour to begin on June 12. The Indian Team will play five matches against the Spanish National Team as an exposure tour ahead of the much-important Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 in July.

The team will be led by ace striker Rani while Goalkeeper Savita will shoulder the responsibility of the Vice Captain. Youngster Swati too has been called up as the goalkeeper for the tournament.

India’s defence will see the return of experienced Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam who was rested for the recently-held 5th Women’s Asian Champions Trophy where the team won a Silver Medal. She will be joined by Sunita Lakra, Deep Grace Ekka, Suman Devi Thoudam, Deepika and drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur. In the midfield, Namita Toppo, Lilima Minz, Monika, Neha Goyal, Navjot Kaur and Nikki Pradhan will hold the fort.

India’s forward-line will see skipper Rani return to action after being rested for the Asian Champions Trophy. Experienced forward Vandana Katariya, who was adjudged as the Player of The Tournament in Asian Champions Trophy, too, has been included along with Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Udita and Anupa Barla. “In this tournament, the players will get a last chance to show the best of themselves ahead of the selections for the upcoming Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018. Also, this tournament provides us a platform to fine tune our game before the World Cup and the Asian Games in Jakarta,” expressed Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne.

On selecting a 20-member squad, Marijne said, “We will rotate players a lot during this tour because as much as getting good matches ahead of an important tournament like the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 is essential, keeping the players fresh is also important.”

Goalkeepers

1. Savita (VC)

2. Swati

Defenders

3. Sunita Lakra

4. Deep Grace Ekka

5. Suman Devi Thoudam

6. Deepika

7. Gurjit Kaur

8. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

Midfielders

9. Namita Toppo

10. Lilima Minz

11. Monika

12. Neha Goyal

13. Navjot Kaur

14. Nikki Pradhan

Forwards

15. Rani (C)

16. Vandana Katariya

17. Navneet Kaur

18. Lalremsiami

19. Udita

20. Anupa Barla