Hockey India names 24-member Indian men’s hockey team for FIH Pro League 2023-24

Hockey India named a 24-member squad for the upcoming Bhubaneswar and Rourkela legs of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 on Thursday, February 1.

The Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League is scheduled to take place from February 10 to 16, while the Rourkela leg will commence on February 19 and end on February 25.

The Men in Blue will play their season opener of the Bhubaneswar leg against Spain on February 10. The other nations in the competition are the Netherlands, Ireland, and Australia.

India will play the four nations twice each across the Bhubaneswar and Rourkela legs of the tournament. Defender Harmanpreet Singh will continue to lead the Indian side, while midfielder Hardik Singh will serve as his deputy in the FIH Pro League 2023-24.

Chief coach Craig Fulton was quoted as telling Hockey India in a press release:

"We've carefully selected a well-balanced squad, blending seasoned expertise with the vigour of youth. Our goal is to forge a cohesive unit capable of competing at the highest level."

He added:

"The FIH Pro League serves as an ideal platform to refine our strategies and measure our skills against top-tier opponents. The league's significance is paramount, with champions earning a coveted spot in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. Additionally, it offers a valuable opportunity to pinpoint areas for enhancement, playing a pivotal role in our preparations for the Paris Olympics. We hold the belief that this exposure will elevate our performance and equip us to confront the impending challenges with confidence."

Indian Men's Hockey Team for FIH Pro League 2023-24

Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, and Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, and Vishnukant Singh.

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, and Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem.

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, and Araijeet Singh Hundal.