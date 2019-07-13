×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hockey India names 33-member Core Probables for Indian Women's National Coaching Camp

Press Release
NEWS
News
8   //    13 Jul 2019, 12:51 IST

Indian Women's Hockey team celebrate scoring a goal in FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019
Indian Women's Hockey team celebrate scoring a goal in FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019

New Delhi, 13 July 2019: Hockey India on Saturday named the 33 core probable players for the Indian Women's National Coaching Camp to begin on 15 July 2019 in Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.

The players will report to Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne for the four-week Camp that concludes on 11 August 2019 following which the Indian team will travel to Japan for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Test Event to be played between India, Japan, Australia and China starting 17 August 2019. 

Goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu and Bichu Devi Kharibam along with Defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Suman Devi Thoudam, Sunita Lakra, Salima Tete, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Mahima Choudhary and Nisha, have all been called-up for National Coaching Camp. While Midfielders Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Chetna, Reet, Anuja Singh, Karishma Yadav and Sonika will also report to camp on Monday.

Forwards Rani, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi, Amandeep Kaur and Priyanka Wankhede have been asked to report for the National Coaching Camp.

"We will use this upcoming National Coaching Camp to evaluate our performances at the FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019, and identify the areas for improvement. If you win, everything looks good, but it is important to keep a critical eye on your own performance to take the next step in the right direction. We have a few focus points where we want to improve, and the next four weeks will be utilized in making the improvements," expressed Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne.

Marijne added that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Test Event in August will be a good test for his team. He said, "Our aim is to use the matches against Australia, China, and hosts Japan to improve our own play and prepare well for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019. I am very curious to see how we will play against Australia, but before that, we will be focusing on stepping up our training in the next four weeks. To play these matches, we will need good fitness, and that is something which will be important for us in the camp as well. These matches give us the chance to test a few things which we can use in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers later this year."

Core Probables List

GOALKEEPERS

1.     Savita
Advertisement
2.     Rajani Etimarpu
3.     Bichu Devi Kharibam

DEFENDERS

4.     Deep Grace Ekka
5.     Reena Khokhar
6.     Suman Devi Thoudam
7.     Sunita Lakra
8.     Salima Tete
9.     Manpreet Kaur
10.  Gurjit Kaur
11.  Rashmita Minz
12.  Mahima Choudhary
13.  Nisha

MIDFIELDERS

14.  Nikki Pradhan
15.  Monika
16.  Neha Goyal
17.  Lilima Minz
18.  Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam
19.  Chetna
20.  Reet
21.  Anuja Singh
22.  Karishma Yadav
23.  Sonika                                

FORWARDS

24.  Rani
25.  Lalremsiami
26.  Vandana Katariya
27.  Navjot Kaur
28.  Navneet Kaur
29.  Rajwinder Kaur
30.  Jyoti
31.  Sharmila Devi
32.  Amandeep Kaur
33.  Priyanka Wankhede
Tags:
Indian Women's Hockey team Rani Rampal Savita Punia Press Release
Advertisement
Indian Women's Hockey Team arrive in Bengaluru after 2-1 Series win against Republic Of Korea
RELATED STORY
Opinion: What to expect from the Indian women's hockey team in Malaysia
RELATED STORY
FIH Series Finals: 'Amazing that some girls scored higher than 20 in Yo-Yo Test,' says Sjoerd Marijne 
RELATED STORY
Hockey India names 33 players for Junior Men's National Coaching Camp
RELATED STORY
FIH Series Finals:  "We are fast, fit, and ready for battle," says ace striker Vandana Katariya
RELATED STORY
Women's FIH Series Finals: India vs Uruguay preview, prediction, telecast, date, start time and where to watch online
RELATED STORY
Coach Harendra Singh - Reliving the 5 most memorable matches
RELATED STORY
Women's FIH Series Finals: Semifinal - India vs Chile preview, prediction, telecast, date, start time and where to watch online
RELATED STORY
Hockey getting a strong foothold through Fr.Vincent Ferrer Grassroots Hockey League
RELATED STORY
Hockey India names 33 players for Junior Women's National Coaching Camp
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us