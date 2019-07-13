Hockey India names 33-member Core Probables for Indian Women's National Coaching Camp
New Delhi, 13 July 2019: Hockey India on Saturday named the 33 core probable players for the Indian Women's National Coaching Camp to begin on 15 July 2019 in Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.
The players will report to Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne for the four-week Camp that concludes on 11 August 2019 following which the Indian team will travel to Japan for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Test Event to be played between India, Japan, Australia and China starting 17 August 2019.
Goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu and Bichu Devi Kharibam along with Defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Suman Devi Thoudam, Sunita Lakra, Salima Tete, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Mahima Choudhary and Nisha, have all been called-up for National Coaching Camp. While Midfielders Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Chetna, Reet, Anuja Singh, Karishma Yadav and Sonika will also report to camp on Monday.
Forwards Rani, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi, Amandeep Kaur and Priyanka Wankhede have been asked to report for the National Coaching Camp.
"We will use this upcoming National Coaching Camp to evaluate our performances at the FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019, and identify the areas for improvement. If you win, everything looks good, but it is important to keep a critical eye on your own performance to take the next step in the right direction. We have a few focus points where we want to improve, and the next four weeks will be utilized in making the improvements," expressed Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne.
Marijne added that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Test Event in August will be a good test for his team. He said, "Our aim is to use the matches against Australia, China, and hosts Japan to improve our own play and prepare well for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019. I am very curious to see how we will play against Australia, but before that, we will be focusing on stepping up our training in the next four weeks. To play these matches, we will need good fitness, and that is something which will be important for us in the camp as well. These matches give us the chance to test a few things which we can use in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers later this year."
Core Probables List
GOALKEEPERS
1. Savita
2. Rajani Etimarpu
3. Bichu Devi Kharibam
DEFENDERS
4. Deep Grace Ekka
5. Reena Khokhar
6. Suman Devi Thoudam
7. Sunita Lakra
8. Salima Tete
9. Manpreet Kaur
10. Gurjit Kaur
11. Rashmita Minz
12. Mahima Choudhary
13. Nisha
MIDFIELDERS
14. Nikki Pradhan
15. Monika
16. Neha Goyal
17. Lilima Minz
18. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam
19. Chetna
20. Reet
21. Anuja Singh
22. Karishma Yadav
23. Sonika
FORWARDS
24. Rani
25. Lalremsiami
26. Vandana Katariya
27. Navjot Kaur
28. Navneet Kaur
29. Rajwinder Kaur
30. Jyoti
31. Sharmila Devi
32. Amandeep Kaur
33. Priyanka Wankhede