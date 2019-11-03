Hockey India names 33 players for Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

New Delhi, 03 November 2019: Hockey India today named the 33 Core Probables list for the upcoming Indian Junior Men's National Coaching Camp scheduled to begin on Monday, 4 November 2019. Players will report at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru Campus for the four-week National Coaching Camp that concludes on 1 December 2019. The Indian Junior Men's Team put up a fantastic performance at the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup earlier this month, beating Malaysia, New Zealand and Australia in the competition. India finished runners-up after going down fighting against Great Britain in the Final.

The Core Probables list includes Goalkeepers Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, and Sahil Kumar Nayak, Defenders Suman Beck, Pratap Lakra, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Mandeep Mor, Parampreet Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Nabin Kujur, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Niraj Kumar Waribam. The Midfielders called-up for the National Coaching Camp are Sukhman Singh, Gregory Xess, Ankit Pal, Akashdeep Singh Jr., Vishnu Kant Singh, Gopi Kumar Sonkar, Vishal Antil, Surya NM, Maninder Singh, and Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem.

Forwards Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Uttam Singh, S Karthi, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Amandeep Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Shivam Anand, and Arshdeep Singh have also been asked to report for the National Coaching Camp.

The Indian Junior Men's Core Probable Group has been playing together for over a year now and they will certainly look to work on a few aspects of their game to become an even better side in the upcoming tournaments. "The Indian team played with a lot of heart at the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup. The players executed their plans well and showed a lot of discipline on the field. We were disappointed to finish runners-up, but this national coaching camp will give us a chance to focus on getting into good positions and creating goal-scoring opportunities. The group needs to improve on passing the ball and team coordination as well," said stated David John, High Performance Director, Hockey India.

CORE PROBABLES LIST:

GOALKEEPERS

1 Pawan

2 Prashant Kumar Chauhan

3 Sahil Kumar Nayak

DEFENDERS

4 Suman Beck

5 Pratap Lakra

6 Sanjay

7 Yashdeep Siwach

8 Mandeep Mor

9 Parampreet Singh

10 Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem

11 Nabin Kujur

12 Sharda Nand Tiwari

13 Niraj Kumar Waribam

MID-FIELDERS

14 Sukhman Singh

15 Gregory Xess

16 Ankit Pal

17 Akashdeep Singh Jr.

18 Vishnu Kant Singh

19 Gopi Kumar Sonkar

20 Vishal Antil

21 Surya NM

22 Maninder Singh

23 Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem

FORWARDS

24 Sudeep Chirmako

25 Rahul Kumar Rajbhar

26 Uttam Singh

27 S Karthi

28 Dilpreet Singh

29 Araijeet Singh Hundal

30 Amandeep Singh

31 Prabhjot Singh

32 Shivam Anand

33 Arshdeep Singh