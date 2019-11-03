Hockey India names 39 players for Junior Women's National Coaching Camp

New Delhi, 03 November 2019: Hockey India today named the 39 Core Probables list for the upcoming Indian Junior Women's National Coaching Camp scheduled to begin on Monday, 04 November 2019. The players will report to Coach Baljeet Singh Saini at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru Campus for the National Coaching Camp which will conclude on 28th November 2019.

The Core Probables list includes Goalkeepers Rashanpreet Kaur, Khushboo and F. Ramengmawii, Defenders Suman Devi Thoudam, Mahima Choudhary, Priyanka, Simran Singh, Marina Lalramnghaki, Gagandeep Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Jotika Kalsi, Sumita, Akshata Dhekale, Usha, and Parneet Kaur. While Bichu Devi Kharibam, Reet, Chetna, Baljeet Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Kirandeep Kaur, Prabhleen Kaur, Preeti, Ajmina Kujur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Kavita Bagdi, Baljinder Kaur and Sushma Kumari are the Midfielders called-up for the National Coaching Camp.

Among the Forwards, Sharmila Devi, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Gurmail Kaur, Deepika, Lalrindinki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Rutuja Pisal, Sangita Kumari, Yogita Bora, and Annu have all been called-up for the National Coaching Camp.

The Indian Junior Women's Team is scheduled to play a 3-Nations Tournament starting 3 December 2019 in Australia where the team will face off against Australia and New Zealand. "The players were put under a strenuous training regime in their last camp in October and they have improved on various aspects tremendously. However, we are expecting tough challenges from Australia and New Zealand and therefore we have jotted a few more things that we need to work on in the next National Coaching Camp," said Saini.

The Coach expressed his excitement of training with six players from the Senior Women Core Probables group. Suman Devi Thoudam, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Mahima Choudhary, Reet, Chetna, and Sharmila Devi, who are in the age of the Junior Women's Category, will add a different kind of experience to the Junior Women's National Coaching Camp.

"We are very excited to have six players from the Senior Women Core Probables group, as they can share their experience and guide the junior players in the right direction. The Indian Junior Women's Team played brilliantly during the tour of Belarus in June, but we have to perform even better in the 3-nation tournament in Australia. The team will gain a lot of confidence if they perform in a top hockey-playing nation such as Australia," stated Coach Baljeet Singh Saini ahead of the National Coaching Camp.

CORE PROBABLES LIST:

GOALKEEPERS

1 Rashanpreet Kaur

2 Khushboo

3 F. Ramengmawii

DEFENDERS

4 Priyanka

5 Simran Singh

6 Marina Lalramnghaki

7 Gagandeep Kaur

8 Ishika Chaudhary

9 Jotika Kalsi

10 Sumita

11 Akshata Dhekale

12 Usha

13 Parneet Kaur

14 Mahima Choudhary

15 Suman Devi Thoudam

MIDFIELDERS

16 Baljeet Kaur

17 Mariana Kujur

18 Kirandeep Kaur

19 Prabhleen Kaur

20 Preeti

21 Ajmina Kujur

22 Vaishnavi Phalke

23 Kavita Bagdi

24 Baljinder Kaur

25 Sushma Kumari

26 Reet

27 Chetna

28 Bichu Devi Kharibam

FORWARDS

29 Mumtaz Khan

30 Beauty Dungdung

31 Gurmail Kaur

32 Deepika

33 Lalrindinki

34 Jiwan Kishori Toppo

35 Rutuja Pisal

36 Sangita Kumari

37 Yogita Bora

38 Annu

39 Sharmila Devi