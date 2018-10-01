Hockey India names 48-member core probables for Indian Women's Team National Camp
New Delhi, 30 September 2018: Hockey India on Saturday named a list of 48-member core probables for the Indian Women's Team National Camp to begin at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru Campus on October 1. The members of the National Camp, that concludes on 27 October, will report to Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne.
The Camp includes recent Arjuna Awardee Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Swati, Chanchal, Sonal Minj and Jaspreet Kaur as goalkeepers. Defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Sushila Chanu Phukhrambam, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Suman Devi Thoudam, Deepika, Neelu Dadiya, Mahima Choudhary, Kanika Raj, Manmeet Kaur, SP Kruthika and Nisha have been called up for the National Camp.
Among midfielders, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Neha Goyal, Udita, Manpreet Kaur, Jyoti, Maitri Ramwala, Anuja Singh, Anajali HR, Shyama Tidgam, Sonika, Puja Yadav and Karishma Yadav have been named.
The Core probables list, that includes members from the recent 18th Asian Games Silver-Medal winning team, also features top performers from this year's Hockey India National Championships. Among forwards, skipper Rani, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Anupa Barla, Priyanka Wankhede, Preeti Dubey, Reena Khokhar, Siddhi Singh, Leelavathy Mallamada Jaya, Soundarya Yendela and Birajani Ekka have been asked to report for the camp.
The Indian Women's Team have ended the season on a high note after an inspiring performance at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games where they finished fourth, were runners-up at the Asian Champions Trophy in Korea, made it to the top eight at the Women's World Cup in London and won a Silver Medal the recently-concluded Asian Games in Jakarta. These memorable feats also helped the Indian Women's Team surge ahead in the FIH World Ranking where they jumped up to a career-best rank of No. 8.
While the team will approach the next season with an eye on the qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, this National Camp will be more about finding the depth in the group and the right mix of players for the upcoming International calendar.
Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne said, "We will be watching each of these players closely during this camp and see how the competition is within the group. We will be seeing how the players especially the newcomers can cope with the expectations of a National Camp. The seniors too will have to work hard to earn their place in the core group."
Marijne further added that the focus of this camp will be on strength and conditioning with emphasis on some of the senior players put through rehab and recovery after a long and testing past few months with back-to-back events. "Some of our senior players have played continuously throughout the year and naturally they will be carrying some niggles from playing back-to-back events so this camp will also help these players in rehab, recovery and improving overall fitness," he said.
Goalkeepers
1. Savita
2. Rajani Etimarpu
3. Swati
4. Chanchal
5. Sonal Minj
6. Jaspreet Kaur
Defenders
7. Deep Grace Ekka
8. Sunita Lakra
9. Sushila Chanu Phukhrambam
10. Gurjit Kaur
11. Rashmita Minz
12. Suman Devi Thoudam
13. Deepika
14. Neelu Dadiya
15. Mahima Choudhary
16. Kanika Raj
17. Manmeet Kaur
18. S.P. Kruthika
19. Nisha
Midfielders
20. Nikki Pradhan
21. Monika
22. Lilima Minz
23. Namita Toppo
24. Neha Goyal
25. Udita
26. Manpreet Kaur
27. Jyoti
28. Maitri Ramwala
29. Anuja Singh
30. Anajali HR
31. Shyama Tidgam
32. Sonika
33. Puja Yadav
34. Karishma Yadav
Forwards
35. Rani
36. Lalremsiami
37. Navneet Kaur
38. Navjot Kaur
39. Rajwinder Kaur
40. Vandana Katariya
41. Anupa Barla
42. Priyanka Wankhede
43. Preeti Dubey
44. Reena Khokhar
45. Siddhi Singh
46. Leelavathy Mallamada Jaya
47. Soundarya Yendela
48. Birajani Ekka