Hockey India names 48 players for Senior Men’s National Camp ahead of FIH Men’s Champions Trophy

Players in action during the training camp

New Delhi, 25 May 2018: Hockey India on Friday named 48 players for the 21-day National Camp to commence on May 28 at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.

After a grueling three-week national camp that focused on individual player-assessment and improvement, the 48 players who have been selected from a larger pool of 55 men in the previous camp will work under Chief Coach Harendra Singh ahead of the FIH Men’s Champions Trophy in Breda, the Netherlands. “In the previous camp, we focused a lot on individual players’ skill set to ensure fewer errors. A lot of attention was also on goal scoring and PC defending,” stated Chief Coach Harendra Singh.

The present National Campers list includes six goalkeepers in PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Vikas Dahiya, Jagdeep Dayal and Prashant Kumar Chauhan . Hockey India has named 14 defenders in the group of 48 which includes dragflickers Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Dipsan Tirkey, Gurjinder Singh apart from Gurinder Singh, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Gowda and Anand Lakra.

Midfielders Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, Sumit, Simranjit Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sardar Singh, Hardik Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Raj Kumar Pal, Amon Mirash Tirkey, Dharminder Singh, Manpreet Jr and Vivek Sagar Prasad have been called up for the camp.

Forwards S V Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Sumit Kumar, Mohd. Umar, Abharan Sudev Belimagga, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Armaan Qureshi, Sukhjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh Sr, Pardeep Singh and Maninderjit Singh have been included in the National Camp.

“I believe we have a very strong pool of players to choose from for the Champions Trophy to be held in Breda. Since this is the last edition of the prestigious event, there is no doubt we want to be part of history by standing on the podium. That is what our focus will be on as we begin the National Camp,” expressed Harendra Singh.

National Campers List:

Goalkeepers:

1. P R Sreejesh

2. Suraj Karkera

3. Krishan Bahadur Pathak

4. Vikas Dahiya

5. Jagdeep Dayal

6. Prashant Kumar Chauhan

Defenders:

7. Harmanpreet Singh

8. Rupinder Pal Singh

9. Gurinder Singh

10. Varun Kumar

11. Kothajit Singh Khadangbam

12. Surender Kumar

13. Amit Rohidas

14. Birendra Lakra

15. Nilam Sanjeep Xess

16. Dipsan Tirkey

17. Gurjinder Singh

18. Jarmanpreet Singh

19. Amit Gowda

20. Anand Lakra

Midfielders:

21. Manpreet Singh

22. Chinglensana Singh Kangujam

23. Sumit

24. Simranjit Singh

25. Nilakanta Sharma

26. Sardar Singh

27. Hardik Singh

28. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

29. Raj Kumar Pal

30. Amon Mirash Tirkey

31. Dharminder Singh

32. Manpreet

33. Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards:

34. S V Sunil

35. Akashdeep Singh

36. Gurjant Singh

37. Mandeep Singh

38. Ramandeep Singh

39. Dilpreet Singh

40. Sumit Kumar

41. Mohd. Umar

42. Abharan Sudev Belimagga

43. Mohammed Raheel Mouseen

44. Armaan Qureshi

45. Sukhjeet Singh

46. Gagandeep Singh Sr.

47. Pardeep Singh

48. Maninderjit Singh

The players will report to Chief Coach Harendra Singh on May 28 for the 21-day National Camp.