Hockey India names 48 players for Senior Men’s National Camp ahead of FIH Men’s Champions Trophy
New Delhi, 25 May 2018: Hockey India on Friday named 48 players for the 21-day National Camp to commence on May 28 at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.
After a grueling three-week national camp that focused on individual player-assessment and improvement, the 48 players who have been selected from a larger pool of 55 men in the previous camp will work under Chief Coach Harendra Singh ahead of the FIH Men’s Champions Trophy in Breda, the Netherlands. “In the previous camp, we focused a lot on individual players’ skill set to ensure fewer errors. A lot of attention was also on goal scoring and PC defending,” stated Chief Coach Harendra Singh.
The present National Campers list includes six goalkeepers in PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Vikas Dahiya, Jagdeep Dayal and Prashant Kumar Chauhan . Hockey India has named 14 defenders in the group of 48 which includes dragflickers Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Dipsan Tirkey, Gurjinder Singh apart from Gurinder Singh, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Gowda and Anand Lakra.
Midfielders Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, Sumit, Simranjit Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sardar Singh, Hardik Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Raj Kumar Pal, Amon Mirash Tirkey, Dharminder Singh, Manpreet Jr and Vivek Sagar Prasad have been called up for the camp.
Forwards S V Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Sumit Kumar, Mohd. Umar, Abharan Sudev Belimagga, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Armaan Qureshi, Sukhjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh Sr, Pardeep Singh and Maninderjit Singh have been included in the National Camp.
“I believe we have a very strong pool of players to choose from for the Champions Trophy to be held in Breda. Since this is the last edition of the prestigious event, there is no doubt we want to be part of history by standing on the podium. That is what our focus will be on as we begin the National Camp,” expressed Harendra Singh.
National Campers List:
Goalkeepers:
1. P R Sreejesh
2. Suraj Karkera
3. Krishan Bahadur Pathak
4. Vikas Dahiya
5. Jagdeep Dayal
6. Prashant Kumar Chauhan
Defenders:
7. Harmanpreet Singh
8. Rupinder Pal Singh
9. Gurinder Singh
10. Varun Kumar
11. Kothajit Singh Khadangbam
12. Surender Kumar
13. Amit Rohidas
14. Birendra Lakra
15. Nilam Sanjeep Xess
16. Dipsan Tirkey
17. Gurjinder Singh
18. Jarmanpreet Singh
19. Amit Gowda
20. Anand Lakra
Midfielders:
21. Manpreet Singh
22. Chinglensana Singh Kangujam
23. Sumit
24. Simranjit Singh
25. Nilakanta Sharma
26. Sardar Singh
27. Hardik Singh
28. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
29. Raj Kumar Pal
30. Amon Mirash Tirkey
31. Dharminder Singh
32. Manpreet
33. Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards:
34. S V Sunil
35. Akashdeep Singh
36. Gurjant Singh
37. Mandeep Singh
38. Ramandeep Singh
39. Dilpreet Singh
40. Sumit Kumar
41. Mohd. Umar
42. Abharan Sudev Belimagga
43. Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
44. Armaan Qureshi
45. Sukhjeet Singh
46. Gagandeep Singh Sr.
47. Pardeep Singh
48. Maninderjit Singh
The players will report to Chief Coach Harendra Singh on May 28 for the 21-day National Camp.