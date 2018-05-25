Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Hockey India names 48 players for Senior Men’s National Camp ahead of FIH Men’s Champions Trophy

    The list of players who will attend the Senior National Camp has been announced

    Press Release
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 12:34 IST
    Players in action during the training camp
    New Delhi, 25 May 2018: Hockey India on Friday named 48 players for the 21-day National Camp to commence on May 28 at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.

    After a grueling three-week national camp that focused on individual player-assessment and improvement, the 48 players who have been selected from a larger pool of 55 men in the previous camp will work under Chief Coach Harendra Singh ahead of the FIH Men’s Champions Trophy in Breda, the Netherlands. “In the previous camp, we focused a lot on individual players’ skill set to ensure fewer errors. A lot of attention was also on goal scoring and PC defending,” stated Chief Coach Harendra Singh.

    The present National Campers list includes six goalkeepers in PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Vikas Dahiya, Jagdeep Dayal and Prashant Kumar Chauhan . Hockey India has named 14 defenders in the group of 48 which includes dragflickers Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Dipsan Tirkey, Gurjinder Singh apart from Gurinder Singh, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Gowda and Anand Lakra.

    Midfielders Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, Sumit, Simranjit Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sardar Singh, Hardik Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Raj Kumar Pal, Amon Mirash Tirkey, Dharminder Singh, Manpreet Jr and Vivek Sagar Prasad have been called up for the camp.

    Forwards S V Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Sumit Kumar, Mohd. Umar, Abharan Sudev Belimagga, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Armaan Qureshi, Sukhjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh Sr, Pardeep Singh and Maninderjit Singh have been included in the National Camp. 

    “I believe we have a very strong pool of players to choose from for the Champions Trophy to be held in Breda. Since this is the last edition of the prestigious event, there is no doubt we want to be part of history by standing on the podium. That is what our focus will be on as we begin the National Camp,” expressed Harendra Singh.  

    National Campers List: 

    Goalkeepers:                            

    1.   P R Sreejesh

    2. Suraj Karkera

    3.   Krishan Bahadur Pathak

    4.   Vikas Dahiya

    5.   Jagdeep Dayal

    6.   Prashant Kumar Chauhan

    Defenders:

    7.   Harmanpreet Singh

    8.   Rupinder Pal Singh

    9.  Gurinder Singh

    10. Varun Kumar

    11. Kothajit Singh Khadangbam

    12. Surender Kumar

    13. Amit Rohidas

    14. Birendra Lakra

    15. Nilam Sanjeep Xess

    16. Dipsan Tirkey

    17. Gurjinder Singh

    18. Jarmanpreet Singh

    19. Amit Gowda

    20. Anand Lakra

    Midfielders:

    21. Manpreet Singh

    22. Chinglensana Singh Kangujam 

    23. Sumit

    24. Simranjit Singh

    25. Nilakanta Sharma

    26. Sardar Singh

    27. Hardik Singh

    28. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

    29. Raj Kumar Pal

    30. Amon Mirash Tirkey

    31. Dharminder Singh

    32. Manpreet

    33. Vivek Sagar Prasad

    Forwards:

    34. S V Sunil

    35. Akashdeep Singh

    36. Gurjant Singh

    37. Mandeep Singh

    38. Ramandeep Singh

    39. Dilpreet Singh

    40. Sumit Kumar

    41. Mohd. Umar

    42. Abharan Sudev Belimagga

    43. Mohammed Raheel Mouseen

    44. Armaan Qureshi

    45. Sukhjeet Singh

    46. Gagandeep Singh Sr.

    47. Pardeep Singh

    48. Maninderjit Singh

    The players will report to Chief Coach Harendra Singh on May 28 for the 21-day National Camp.

