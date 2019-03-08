Hockey India to put umpires to the test with first-ever online exam

The test is slated to be held on March 29

It is quite often a thankless task for the men who blow the whistle and conduct the proceedings out in the center, as fans and players alike often tend to forget that umpires are human after all and are prone to error just like the rest of us.

As the game of hockey gets ever pacier with fierce end-to-end exchanges which could effectively change the entire complexion of a match in a matter of seconds, umpires have to remain more fleet-footed and keen-eyed than ever before.

In order to lay down the law and make split-second decisions under immense pressure, umpires need to possess a thorough understanding of the latest rules and tactics adopted by the players.

Quality of officiating has a significant influence upon players - Elena Norman

It is with this objective that Hockey India has decided to conduct the first-ever online test for umpires and technical officials as CEO, Elena Norman explained to Sportskeeda.

"Hockey India recognizes that the quality of officiating has a significant influence upon players and their hockey experience".

"Modern hockey is increasingly demanding and continuously evolving with players being fitter, faster and developing new skills and tactics all the time. It is essential that umpires/technical officials adopt the same thorough preparation as the players, as well as keeping fully up to date with the way that the game is constantly developing".

The entire process began during the Odisha World Cup when Hockey India in collaboration with the FIH conducted an education program for umpires, technical officials, and umpire coaches as FIH Development Director, Mike Joyce elucidated.

"International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Hockey India collaboration was responsible for the delivery of a highly successful education programme at the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2019. "

"Courses for Umpires, Technical Officials and Umpire Coaches, were supported and accredited by the FIH Academy as part of Hockey India`s Education Programme."

Mike Joyce went on to laud Hockey India for its role in furthering the process of the education program as part of the Hockey4Life initiative which was launched in Delhi.

"Education is clearly a key strategic area for Hockey India, with significant investment in long term measures to educate an India-wide hockey workforce."

"The launch of Hockey4LIFE at the FIH Congress in Delhi last November signaled a commitment by the FIH to work more closely with National Associations in the delivery of Participation, Education and Infrastructure programmes."

"The Education programmes in 2018 and an extensive programme planned for 2019, such as the recently released Hockey India Umpire/ Technical Official Online Test, is a strong signal that Hockey India is committed to playing its part in achieving the goals of Hockey4LIFE."

"We look forward to continuing this journey with Hockey India, and to more successful collaborations."

"Online test open to all but mandatory for HI-registered umpires/technical officials"

Elena Norman also shed light on the benefits of the evaluation program and how the results of the test would be used to assess the proficiency of the umpires and technical officials.

"Candidates who successfully pass the Hockey India Umpire/ Technical Official Online Test will be awarded a Certificate by Hockey India. The Online test is open for everybody who wishes to enhance their skill-based and knowledge-based expertise in the field of Hockey but is also mandatory for the Umpire/ Technical Officials already registered with Hockey India."

"This online Test is designed as part of a program for professional development of the Umpires and Technical Officials. Online test will serve as one of the criteria to measure the Hockey India registered Umpire/ Technical Officials and Hockey India State Member Unit registered Umpire/ Technical Officials' level for future gradation."

What exactly is the online test in a nutshell?

The Hockey India Umpire/Technical Official Online test is designed as a part of a program for professional development of Umpires and Technical Officials.

The Online test is focussed on testing the practical and theoretical knowledge of upcoming and current Hockey India registered Umpires/ Technical Officials with respect to FIH Rules of Hockey 2019 and FIH Tournament Regulations.

Candidates must be registered with the Hockey India Registered member unit to take the Hockey India Umpire/Technical Official Online Test.

What is the timeline for the online test?

REGISTRATION STARTS FOR ONLINE TEST - February 25, 2019 (Monday)

REGISTRATION CLOSES FOR ONLINE TEST - March 15, 2019 (Friday)

HOCKEY INDIA UMPIRE/TECHNICAL OFFICIAL ONLINE TEST 2019 & RESULT DECLARATION - March 29, 2019 (Friday)

Time: 11.00 hrs. to 13.00 hrs.

DOWNLOAD CERTIFICATE FOR HOCKEY INDIA UMPIRE/TECHNICAL OFFICIAL ONLINE TEST - April 8 to April 10, 2019

