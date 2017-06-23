Hockey India unites regions to celebrate Olympic Day 2017

The Olympic Day saw over 35 member units of Hockey India engage in activities to bring players together.

by Press Release News 23 Jun 2017, 18:14 IST

Olympic Day celebrations in Telangana

Hockey India’s member units marked the International Olympic Day with celebrations that involved young and the old, men and women, from different regions, from different backgrounds coming together and rejoicing the momentous occasion. Olympic Day is celebrated on June 23, worldwide, and was introduced in 1948 to commemorate the birth of the modern Olympic Games held on June 23, 1894, in Paris.

The Olympic Day celebrations witnessed over 35 member units of Hockey India host various activities across the country that brought hundreds of hockey lovers – regardless of gender and athletic ability to participate in sporting activities, exhibitions, music, educational seminars and quizzes at NGOs among other activities.

The celebrations saw some great initiatives, including Hockey Mizoram which conducted Olympic Day Men & Women Hockey Tournaments at various districts, Hockey Gangpur-Odisha made a factsheet on Olympic Day and distributed it to spread awareness, Delhi Hockey organised a 6-a-side hockey match.

Chhattisgarh Hockey and Assam Hockey conducted friendly matches. Hockey Maharashtra organised a one-day coaching clinic for sports teachers for hockey training at school level.

Olympic Day celebrations in Kolkata

Mumbai Sports School Association, Hockey Haryana, Manipur Hockey, Telangana Hockey, Hockey Uttarakhand, Hockey Jharkhand are just a few of the many other units that celebrated Olympic Day with friendly matches and training programs.

“Hockey is one of the most celebrated Olympic sports in India. This year has seen an overwhelming response from all our member units engaging in innovative activities that brought hundreds of hockey lovers together to endorse the spirit of sportsmanship, embrace the values of friendship, respect, and camaraderie that sports exhibits,” stated Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, Secretary General, Hockey India.