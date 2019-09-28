Hockey Karnataka crowned Champions of Men's category, Hockey Haryana crowned Champions of Women's category at 4th Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Championship Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 2019

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 28 Sep 2019, 21:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), 27 September 2019: Hockey Karnataka defeated Uttar Pradesh Hockey to win the Men's category for the third consecutive year, while Hockey Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh Hockey to emerge victorious in the Women's category at 4th Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Championship Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 2019. The Bronze Medal and Final matches of both the categories were held today here at the Hockey Complex, Green Park Stadium. Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Karnataka won their respective Semi-Final in the Men's category, while Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Haryana won their respective Semi-Final in the Women's category early on in the day.

Hockey Haryana recorded a comfortable 4-2 victory over hosts Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the Final to win the Women's category. Monika Sihag got Hockey Haryana off to a great start with two goals in the 6th and 7th minutes respectively. Uttar Pradesh tried to fight back with a couple of goals in the second half, but Hockey Haryana ensured that they stayed in the lead throughout the match. Apart from Monika Sihag, Deepika scored for Hockey Haryana in the 8th and 16th minutes. Anuja Singh (12', 13') scored both the goals for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Odisha 3-2 in a high-octane match to win the Bronze Medal in the Women's category. Hockey Odisha put immense pressure on the Hockey Jharkhand defense line in the first half as they took the lead at 2-1. However, Hockey Jharkhand turned the tables in the second half and scored two crucial goals. The team didn't allow Hockey Odisha to find a breakthrough in the second half and eventually walked off the field as winners. Alka Dungdung (5'), Betan Dungdung (12') and Birajini Ekka (17') scored for Hockey Jharkhand, while Dipti Lakra (1') and Captain Asmita Barla (6') were the scorers for Hockey Odisha.

Hockey Karnataka defeated Uttar Pradesh Hockey 7-3 in the Final of the Men's category. Hockey Karnataka got off to a good start with two goals in the opening minutes of the match, but Uttar Pradesh Hockey fought back with three goals before the half-time whistle. However, Hockey Karnataka changed their game and completely dominated the second half. Hockey Karnataka notched five goals, while Uttar Pradesh Hockey couldn't find a single breakthrough in the second half. Abharan Sudev (2', 3', 17'), B M Likhit (15', 20'), Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (11') and Somaiah K P (12') scored for Hockey Karnataka, while Captain Mohd Amir Khan (6', 9') and Raj Kumar Pal (4') were the scorers for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

Hockey Punjab beat Hockey Odisha 2-0 to clinch the Bronze Medal in the Men's category. The two sides played out a hard-fought match wherein Hockey Punjab managed to keep Hockey Odisha at bay. Hockey Punjab set the ball rolling with a goal in the 5th minute and maintained a 1-0 lead until they scored their second goal in the 20th minute. Hockey Odisha tried their best, but they couldn't capitalise on their chances. Karanbir Singh (5') and Surdarshan Singh (20') were the scorers for Hockey Punjab.