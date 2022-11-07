Hockey’s Olympic status will be our top priority, says newly elected FIH president Tayyab Ikram

The newly elected president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), Tayyab Ikram of Macau, said FIH's top priority will be to stay within the Olympic movement as it gives hockey a dimension as well as financial resources essential for the growth of the sport.

The Pakistani-born sports administrator based in Macau was elected FIH chief last week during the FIH virtual congress. Out of the 126 votes, Ikram received 76 to defeat Belgium’s Marc Coudron, who had the support of 47 voters, to become the second Asian to become the FIH president.

India’s Narinder Batra was elected FIH president in 2016, but had to quit the FIH post citing personal reasons earlier in July this year.

Two days after becoming FIH chief, Ikram spoke to the FIH website on a wide range of issues, including hockey’s Olympic status and athlete mental health and psychological well-being.

“Being an Olympic sport is a tremendous help to reach our growth potential, including financial resources,” Ikram was quoted by the FIH website."

India has become a major hub for global hockey in recent times and revenue generated through sponsors has enabled FIH to stabilise its financial status.

“After a couple of really challenging years, the FIH finances are stable again. It’s clear that the overall lack of financial resources negatively impacts the expansion of hockey."

The newly appointed FIH president didn’t specifically outline how the world governing body of hockey will support nations that don’t have enough financial resources to sustain hockey in their country.

“We have to look for synergies within our global hockey community. I’m convinced we would all benefit from that,” Ikram added. “We need to empower the National Associations. Listen to their issues, challenges but also proposals in order to serve them better and elaborate together a joint and bold vision for the growth of our beloved sport.”

According to the FIH president, mission number one of any international federation is to develop the game.

“The development activities have to be tailor-made. Development also means solidarity! Establishing grassroots programmes is absolutely fundamental to having kids joining hockey, playing and staying.”

Ikram said athletes are the best ambassadors for hockey and FIH needs to help them with their careers, their future education, their mental health and psychological well-being.

“Athletes kept really strong and committed despite the unprecedented challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic. They need to be at the center stage of what FIH does,” the FIH president said.

