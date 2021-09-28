Step-by-step approach vital for a better future, says Indian hockey striker Gurjant Singh

Indian men’s hockey team was not short of heroes on the turf at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. Players, both young and experienced, rose to the occasion when it mattered the most. Their exploits helped the Indian men’s hockey team end a four-decade-long wait for an Olympic medal.

One of the young forwards, Gurjant Singh, was a vital cog in the Indian men’s hockey team’s set-up. The striker scored three goals in a historic campaign and has garnered a lot of learning up his sleeve.

Gurjant is also known for his rapid 13-second goal during India's FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 debut match against the Netherlands. He said participating and fighting for a medal in the Olympic Games is altogether a different ball game. The striker feels all the sacrifices the team had made paid off in the end.

“Participating and fighting for a medal is altogether a different ball game. It’s not easy to win a medal at the Olympics, and I reckon that was our biggest learning as well. The whole journey from preparation to competing and winning a medal at the Olympics taught us that glory comes at a price, and the price was hard work."

"We worked day and night, we worked on our physical fitness and mental fitness as well, we made a lot of sacrifices, and I think that paid off."

Gurjant admitted that the confidence and excitement level was more than the nervousness of his first Olympic Games. He added the Indian men’s hockey team’s next target is to be consistent and breach the benchmarks set. Gurjant said:

“It also doesn't mean that things will become easy for us, and we will win medals easily in the future tournaments. Hence, our main aim will be to maintain consistency and build on this historic campaign. We have raised our standards, and it's time to change the color of this medal. However, we will have to approach step-by-step, there will certainly be more challenges ahead, and we need to be fully prepared for whatever comes our way."

Gurjant is confident of India doing well in the Hockey World Cup

Gurjant Singh is confident that the Indian hockey team will do well in the upcoming junior Hockey World Cup. Gurjant is no stranger to the World Cup scene as was a part of the Indian junior hockey team that clinched the 2016 FIH Junior Men's World Cup.

Speaking on the junior World Cup, Gurjant said:

“I am really delighted that the next edition of Junior World Cup is being organized in Bhubaneswar, the place which is home of the Indian Hockey. Odisha Government has been really supportive of Indian hockey, and the fans are really passionate about the sport, it will be a good experience for the junior hockey players."

"We have great memories from the 2016 World Cup. It was our career’s first ever achievement and it has laid a strong foundation in our careers. I am sure our junior players will be excited about playing at home, and hopefully defend the title.”

Edited by Diptanil Roy