Hockey: Vivek Sagar Prasad elated on being nominated for FIH Award

After a stupendous show at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, young Indian hockey midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad is elated to make the shortlist for the FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2020-21.

Vivek Sagar Prasad has been nominated for the FIH Rising Star of the Year Award 2020-21.

Incidentally, this is the second time Vivek Sagar Prasad has been nominated for the honor. He won the FIH Rising Star of the Year Award in 2019-2020.

Also Read: Is Odisha backing global hockey at the cost of its grassroots academies?

Vivek Sagar Prasad said it was a surreal feeling to be nominated yet again after a stupendous performance at the Tokyo Olympics. He said:

"I never imagined this would happen again. It's a surreal feeling to have been nominated for the second time in the same category. I got to know this late in the night when I saw texts from my friends congratulating me for this. To be honest, it's really overwhelming".

FIH #HockeyStarsAwards 2020-21: Shortlists to be revealed on 23rd August and you will be able to vote for your favourite #Hockey stars.



List of the awards (women and men):



FIH Player of the Year

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year

FIH Rising Star of the Year

FIH Coach of the Year pic.twitter.com/buxyTQ4vVn — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) August 22, 2021

The 21-year-old Vivek Sagar Prasad however credited the team's efforts for a successful Tokyo Olympics 2021 sojourn. He added:

"However, it's the result of teamwork and the support of senior players. Since my debut, senior players have been the biggest source of my motivation. They have helped me play my natural game without any fear and pressure, and that is the biggest reason behind why I could win the 2019 FIH Rising Star of the Year Award and also stand a chance to win the accolade for the second time."

Feeling of winning an Olympic medal yet to sink in for Vivek Sagar Prasad

Vivek Sagar Prasad was a vital cog in the Indian men’s hockey team's bronze medal-winning team. While speaking about the feeling of becoming an Olympic medalist at the age of 21, the young midfielder said:

"It hasn't really sunk in yet. I still can't believe I was part of the Olympic medal-winning team. It's a dream of every athlete, and I am really blessed to be able to live this dream at the age of 21."

He added:

"However, we also need to realize that this is just the beginning and there's still a lot of room for improvement. We have raised the bar, and we have to do even better. There will be more challenges ahead, and we need to be fully prepared for whatever comes our way.”

Also read: Jalandhar, India's hockey epicenter, lacks good infrastructure, says former international player

Edited by Diptanil Roy