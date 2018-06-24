Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018: Hockey India names 48 players for Senior Women’s National Camp

The players will take part in the 18-day National Camp at Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru starting on June 26

Rani Rampal

Hockey India on Sunday named 48 players for the Senior Women’s National Camp to commence from Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru. The National Camp will help in preparing the players for the upcoming Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 which starts from July 21, 2018 when the Indian team faces hosts England in their first match.

The Indian Women’s Hockey team has recently returned from their Spain Tour where they played five matches against the host nation. World No. 10 India registered two victories, beating the World No. 11 Spanish team 3-2 in the third match and 4-1 in the fifth match, while drawing the second match 1-1.

Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne believes that the team has raised their level in recent times and will have the chance to fine-tune their fitness when they regroup for the training camp in Bengaluru.

“Our team’s performance during the Spain Tour showed that we are raising our levels at the right time and that the players are adjusting well to the way we intend to play. In the upcoming three weeks we will be focusing in fine-tuning our fitness levels and maintaining speed in our play throughout the 60 minutes,” expressed Marijne.

“I believe that the players showed a good mentality throughout the five matches in Spain and experienced what we need to do to play at a high level against a tactically strong opposition. We will now take the last step in working on our fitness and speed which will prepare us perfectly for the first match against the host nation England at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018,” said Marijne ahead of the National Camp.

The 18-day National Camp includes goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Swati, Chanchal, Sonal Minj and Jaspreet Kaur. Defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Suman Devi Thoudam, Deepika, Neelu Dadiya, Mahima Choudhary, Kanika Raj, Manmeet Kaur, S.P. Kruthika and Nisha will also look to work hard towards making the final squad for the quadrennial tournament.

Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Neha Goyal, Udita, Manpreet Kaur, Jyoti, Ramwala Maitri, Anuja Singh, Anajali HR, Shyama Tidgam, Sonika, Puja Yadav and Karishma Yadav, are the midfield options for Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne. Forwards Rani, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Anupa Barla, Priyanka Wankhede, Preeti Dubey, Reena Khokhar, Siddhi Singh, Leelavathy Mallamada, Soundarya Yendela and Birajani Ekka too will report to the Camp on June 26.

National Campers List:

Goalkeepers

1. Savita

2. Rajani Etimarpu

3. Swati

4. Chanchal

5. Sonal Minj

6. Jaspreet Kaur

Defenders

7. Deep Grace Ekka

8. Sunita Lakra

9. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

10. Gurjit Kaur

11. Rashmita Minz

12. Suman Devi Thoudam

13. Deepika

14. Neelu Dadiya

15. Mahima Choudhary

16. Kanika Raj

17. Manmeet Kaur

18. S.P. Kruthika

19. Nisha

Midfielders

20. Nikki Pradhan

21. Monika

22. Lilima Minz

23. Namita Toppo

24. Neha Goyal

25. Udita

26. Manpreet Kaur

27. Jyoti

28. Ramwala Maitri

29. Anuja Singh

30. Anjali HR

31. Shyama Tidgam

32. Sonika

33. Puja Yadav

34. Karishma Yadav

Forwards

35. Rani

36. Lalremsiami

37. Navneet Kaur

38. Navjot Kaur

39. Rajwinder Kaur

40. Vandana Katariya

41. Anupa Barla

42. Priyanka Wankhede

43. Preeti Dubey

44. Reena Khokhar

45. Siddhi Singh

46. Leelavathy Mallamada Jaya

47. Soundarya Yendala

48. Birajini Ekka