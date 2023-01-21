Hockey World Cup 2023 Schedule: List of matches for crossovers round, timings (in IST) and quarter-final bracket

The Hockey World Cup 2023 will enter its crossovers round soon as the group stage of the mega event is in the history books. 16 teams were divided into four different groups during the first round of the tournament.

Three teams from each group advanced to the next round, while the team that finished left was eliminated. Japan, Wales, Chile and South Africa failed to make it past the opening round of the tournament and the four teams have returned home.

The table-toppers of the four groups received direct entry into the quarter-finals. England, Australia, Belgium and Netherlands sealed the top spot in their respective groups to book themselves a berth in the final eight. Their opponents will be decided via the crossovers round.

The crossovers round features eight teams, namely India, New Zealand, Korea, Malaysia, Argentina, France, Germany and Spain. These teams finished either second or third in their respective groups.

Here is the schedule for the crossovers round, match timings and the brackets for the quarter-finals.

Hockey World Cup 2023 crossovers round match list

Malaysia vs. Spain, January 22, 4:30 pm IST (Winner will take on Australia in Quarter-final 1)

India vs. New Zealand, January 22, 7:00 pm IST (Winner will battle Belgium in Quarter-final 2)

Germany vs. France, January 24, 4:30 pm IST (Winner will face England in Quarter-final 4)

Argentina vs. Korea, January 24, 7:00 pm IST (Winner will take on Netherlands in Quarter-final 3)

Where to watch Hockey World Cup 2023?

All the matches of the crossover round and the quarter-finals will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and Star Sports First. Matches of the Indian team will air live on DD Sports 1.0 for free.

Will the Indian hockey team qualify for the quarterfinals of the 2023 World Cup? Share your views in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes