Hockey World League Semi-Finals: Need to play with more aggression, says skipper Manpreet Singh

After a roaring start in the HWL Semi Final, Indian mens hockey team gear up for a tough challenge against Canada and Pakistan.

by Press Release News 16 Jun 2017, 17:44 IST

India bounced back into the game against Scotland in the third quarter after going goalless in the first two quarters

London, 16 June 2017: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team got over an early setback to register an impressive 4-1 win against Scotland with back-to-back goals in the third quarter. It was the kind of start India were aiming for at the Hero Hockey World League Semi Final here which began on Thursday.

In their next matches in Pool B, India will face a determined Canada and the ever-unpredictable Pakistan in what promises to be high voltage games on Saturday and Sunday respectively. While India has had a fair record against Canada, having won their league stage matches in 2015 and 2016 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup with a score of 5-3 and 3-1 respectively, India drew a crucial match against them at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“Though the team is ranked below us, we don’t want to take them lightly. They can come up with a good game and hence it is important for us to stick to the roles assigned by our coach and execute them as planned,” expressed Manpreet Singh, skipper of the Indian Men’s Team at the Hero Hockey World League Semi Final.

It was goals by Ramandeep Singh (31', 34'), Akashdeep Singh (40') and Harmanpreet Singh (42') that scripted India's victory.

“We knew we didn’t start well. But coach gave us that confidence during the break saying there’s still 30 minutes to go and nothing is lost yet. He asked us to bring more energy and aggression into our game. He reminded us about the strategic planning we had made ahead of the match against Scotland and asked us to execute it and not think of the misses we had in the first two quarters,” stated Manpreet about the animated dressing room talk.

On Sunday, India will take on its traditional rival Pakistan against whom the team has enjoyed success in the recent past. In 2016, India beat Pakistan 3-2 in both league and final match at the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy. India also won the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match against Pakistan by a convincing 5-1 margin.

This will be the first encounter this year between India and Pakistan. Manpreet Singh believes the team will come-up with a good show. “We always look at Pakistan as just another team and we always look at earning those three points from the match to advance in the league stage.

“They are a good side, but we have had a good start to the tournament. The idea will be to stick to the plans coach draws up before the match against both (Canada and Pakistan) teams, bring in more aggression into our game and aim at finishing on top of the table in the league stage,” expressed an optimistic Manpreet.

He further emphasised that the team has no added pressure as they have already qualified to participate at the Odisha Men’s Hockey World League Final Bhubaneswar 2017 this December. “We play with no pressure. We just want to perform to our potential and enjoy ourselves while we give it our best,” stated the skipper ahead of their practice session on Friday.

While Pakistan lost 0-4 to The Netherlands in their opening match on Thursday, they are scheduled to play their second match on Friday against Canada at 22.30 hours IST. India will take on Canada in their second Pool B match on June 17 at 18.30 hours IST.

India will play Pakistan in their third Pool B match on June 18 at 18.30 hours IST.